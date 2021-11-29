Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 29

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, Nov 29.

Singapore, Malaysia aim to expand land VTL to general travellers from mid-Dec; to start talks on sea VTL

The goal will still be to have more open borders between both sides despite disruptions from the Omicron variant, PM Lee said.

'Welcome back': Malaysia greets first VTL arrivals from Singapore; one Covid-19 case detected

Some travellers said they intend to surprise their families who are unaware of their return.

Japan to bar new foreign arrivals over Covid-19 Omicron variant: PM Kishida

Move comes just weeks after a softening of strict entry rules.

Australia halts border reopening over Omicron fears

Reopening will not take place on Dec 1 as planned.

Covid-19 variant Omicron poses 'very high' global risk, countries must prepare: WHO

Governments are urged to accelerate vaccination of high-priority groups.

Singapore, regional bourses dip on Omicron concerns

This follows a major sell-off in all global markets after Omicron was found last week.

Visibility the key to sports sponsorships for S'pore-based Crypto.com

Singapore-based cryptocurrency exchange platform paid US$700 million for the naming rights to the Lakers' famed arena.

Jail for 4th man linked to plan to extort businessman filmed having sex with another man

Mahadevan sent the businessman text messages, asking him to hand over $50,000 in cash within 24 hours.

Louis Vuitton designer Virgil Abloh dies at 41 after private battle with cancer

The 41-year-old had been men's artistic director for the world's biggest luxury brand since March 2018.

A photographer's take on Singapore's Christmas light-up

See photographer Gavin Foo's creative pictures of Singapore's Christmas light-up.

