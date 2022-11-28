Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 28

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, Nov 28.
Repealing 377A is right thing to do; duty of MPs, not courts, to act on the law: Shanmugam
Section 377A of the Penal Code, which criminalises such acts, harms gay people in Singapore, he said during the debate on repealing the law.
Constitutional amendment will protect policies that promote heterosexual marriage: Masagos
This includes public housing policies that give preference to married couples and policies on adopting children.
WP lifts whip on S377A, explains why it did not openly support repeal
Mr Pritam Singh said politicians should not be seen as siding with particular groups on issues of great social division and contending values.
Police work with organisers of large events to prevent crushes, stampedes: Sun Xueling
Should there be disturbances at such events, the police would step in to “remove the source of agitation”, said the Minister of State for Home Affairs.
Shanghai tightens security after anti-lockdown protests across China
Streets where crowds protested were blocked off with blue metal barriers to prevent new gatherings.
NTU exam paper leak due to human error: Gan Siow Huang
Height-based outdoor activities for schools to resume from Feb 2023
The resumption includes enhanced safety measures such as operators having their facilities accredited regularly.
1,270 layoffs reported from tech firms in S'pore from July to November
This is almost five times the 260 resident workers – comprising Singaporeans and PRs – laid off in the first half of 2022.
Plan for medical insurance as it gets more costly when you are older
Healthcare costs do not come cheap and you will have a better retirement if you can keep both your health and wealth in check, writes Invest editor Tan Ooi Boon.
Streetwise: 5 things to do at home before going on vacation
From plant care to kitchen essentials, here are five ways to make homecoming a bit smoother.