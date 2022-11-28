Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 28

Updated
Published
6 min ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, Nov 28.

Repealing 377A is right thing to do; duty of MPs, not courts, to act on the law: Shanmugam

Section 377A of the Penal Code, which criminalises such acts, harms gay people in Singapore, he said during the debate on repealing the law.

READ MORE HERE

Constitutional amendment will protect policies that promote heterosexual marriage: Masagos

This includes public housing policies that give preference to married couples and policies on adopting children.

READ MORE HERE

WP lifts whip on S377A, explains why it did not openly support repeal

Mr Pritam Singh said politicians should not be seen as siding with particular groups on issues of great social division and contending values.

READ MORE HERE

Police work with organisers of large events to prevent crushes, stampedes: Sun Xueling

Should there be disturbances at such events, the police would step in to “remove the source of agitation”, said the Minister of State for Home Affairs.

READ MORE HERE

Shanghai tightens security after anti-lockdown protests across China

Streets where crowds protested were blocked off with blue metal barriers to prevent new gatherings.

READ MORE HERE

NTU exam paper leak due to human error: Gan Siow Huang

A staff member failed to password-protect the electronic version of the test paper.

READ MORE HERE

Height-based outdoor activities for schools to resume from Feb 2023

The resumption includes enhanced safety measures such as operators having their facilities accredited regularly.

READ MORE HERE

1,270 layoffs reported from tech firms in S'pore from July to November

This is almost five times the 260 resident workers – comprising Singaporeans and PRs – laid off in the first half of 2022.

READ MORE HERE

Plan for medical insurance as it gets more costly when you are older

Healthcare costs do not come cheap and you will have a better retirement if you can keep both your health and wealth in check, writes Invest editor Tan Ooi Boon.

READ MORE HERE

Streetwise: 5 things to do at home before going on vacation

From plant care to kitchen essentials, here are five ways to make homecoming a bit smoother.

READ MORE HERE

