Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 27

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Sunday, Nov 27.

6km of new cycling paths completed in CBD

With the addition of the new paths, there are now 21km of cycling paths and park connectors in the area.

Challenging for FairPrice to keep prices low amid inflation, even as it offers discounts: CEO

Should prices need to be corrected to keep up with inflation, the increase would be “fair” for consumers, he said.

Malaysia PM Anwar eyes targeted subsidies for low-income groups

Malaysia is estimated to spend a record $24 billion this year on subsidies.

Hundreds protest Covid-19 lockdowns at Beijing's Tsinghua University: Witness

Videos have spread on social media of similar gatherings in other Chinese cities.

Type 1 diabetes: Father says son gets comments such as ‘he must have eaten a lot of sweets’

The autoimmune disease is different from Type 2 diabetes, which is linked to diet and lifestyle factors.

askST: How much GST should I be paying when the new change kicks in?

The GST rate will be raised from 7 to 8 per cent from January next year and to 9 per cent from 2024.

Money, followers lost: S’pore users lament long wait to recover hacked social media accounts

Many are forced to rebuild or rethink their publicity strategies as they are abruptly cut off from thousands of followers.

What would you do with a million- or billion-dollar windfall?

Give yourself fantasy money as a thought experiment to remove obstacles so you can find out what your dreams are.

The caifan story: When ordering it is stressful – because prices have gone up

What used to cost between $4.50 and $5.50 is now $6 to $7. That is an increase of about 30 per cent.

S'porean with serious ailment lost his medical insurance as he forgot to pay

The insurer clarified that reminding customers to pay premiums is not part of the insurance agent's obligations.

