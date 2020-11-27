Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 27

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, Nov 27.
No year-end bonus for civil servants; 2,400 lower-wage staff to get $1,200 one-time payment
This means they will not be receiving any bonus for the entire year, as mid-year bonuses were also not paid out.
Seoul Garden in Tampines Mall closed for disinfection after visit by customer later found to have Covid-19
It was last open on Thursday and will be closed until further notice.
4 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore on Friday, all imported
The new cases take Singapore's total to 58,199.
Crowds turn up in Orchard Road on Black Friday morning even as sales move online
Those in the queue left at least a 1m space for social distancing.
Man who didn't register for GST for online sales fined, ordered to pay penalty of over $11,000
Edwin Pang Chung Jie pleaded guilty to one charge under the Goods and Services Tax Act.
Reformative training for teen involved in Chinatown brawl which left him with slash wounds
He was on the run from the law for cheating offences when the fight broke out in May.
How RCEP, the world's largest trade pact, benefits Singaporeans and businesses
The pact eliminates tariffs for about 92 per cent of goods traded among the members.
AstraZeneca says likely to run new global trial on Covid-19 vaccine
A new study would be run to evaluate a lower dosage.
Less than half of Singapore households have switched to electricity retailers
There are now 12 Open Electricity Market suppliers in Singapore.
Football: Argentine legend Diego Maradona laid to rest, clashes erupt between fans and police
The burial followed a day of high emotion that saw clashes between police and fans near the presidential palace.