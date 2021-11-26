Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 26

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, Nov 26.

Singapore to extend VTLs to 6 more countries, including Thailand and Cambodia

The VTL with Thailand will start from Dec 14, while the VTLs with Cambodia, Fiji, Maldives, Sri Lanka and Turkey will be from Dec 16.

S'pore tightens border measures for travellers from 6 European countries

Austria, Belgium, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Liechtenstein and Slovakia will be reclassified into Category III.

S'pore bans travellers from 7 African countries; no cases of new Covid-19 variant here

Travellers from Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe will banned from entering.

What do we know about the new Covid-19 variant from South Africa with 'unusual' mutations?

Concerns have been raised over the variant's transmissibility and ability to evade vaccines.

Tanjong Pagar crash: Raybe Oh needs multiple surgeries next year but says she's 'getting a lot better'

She suffered severe burns while trying to rescue her fiance from a burning car earlier this year.

S'pore retailers in Singapore shrug off pandemic blues with red-hot Black Friday, year-end deals

Hot on the heels of 11.11, the annual Singles' Day shopping event, come this weekend's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

CPF Basic Healthcare Sum will be raised to $66,000 in 2022

It is adjusted yearly for members below 65 years of age to keep pace with the growth in MediSave use.

Banks must focus on reliability to retain confidence as they digitalise

Disruptions like the one that hit DBS may make users more wary of relying too heavily on a single bank.

Badminton: 10 things to know about Singapore's Loh Kean Yew who beat World No.1 Kento Momota

On Thursday, Loh claimed the biggest scalp of his career with the upset win.

Is eye-in-the-sky ERP system becoming a pie in the sky?

It takes about 18 months to equip all vehicles here with the new on-board unit, so the new system is unlikely to be switched on until 2025, says senior transport correspondent Christopher Tan.

