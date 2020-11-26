Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 26

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, Nov 26.

S'poreans earned higher incomes in 2019 and inequality fell

For the first time in 5 years, S'pore's Gini coefficient dipped below 0.4, the public sector report released by MOF said.

Court awards $5.6m to family of woman who died from botched liposuction

The surgeon was found to be negligent in performing the procedure at his clinic.

MAS rolls out measures to boost job prospects of S'poreans in the financial sector

A new scheme will fund 80 per cent of the internship stipend, capped at $1,000 per month, for Singaporean undergrads.

S'pore residents to get 2 free masks and 3 filters in third distribution exercise from Nov 30

The masks can be collected at around 1,200 vending machines around the island.

Malaysian PM Muhyiddin's federal budget passes Parliament test

It was passed by a voice vote and will now move to a three-week-long committee stage of debates.

Six members of unlawful gathering on Lazarus Island fined $3,000 each

They were part of a 12-person gathering on the island that violated Covid-19 regulations.

5 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 1 in the community

There were four imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore.

Football: Maradona's body arrives at presidential palace, hundreds queue for lying in state

The Argentine football legend died of a heart attack aged 60 on Wednesday.

Chingay to go digital next year, and feature song and dance videos submitted by public

Singapore residents can submit a one-minute video showcasing their hidden talents.

FairPrice Group opens food hall at Lau Pa Sat

Food Folks @ Lau Pa Sat opens today at the CBD hawker centre, which is undergoing renovation.

