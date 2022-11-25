Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 25

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, Nov 25.

Mortgage debt should be manageable for most households but interest rate shocks pose risks: MAS

MAS warned that with rising interest rates and growing cost pressures due to elevated inflation, some households are likely to face increasing financial stress.

Stores geared up for Black Friday blowout ahead of January’s GST hike

Retailers are pushing out their sales more aggressively, which could mean bigger, better bargains.

PM Lee speaks to Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, invites him to visit S’pore soon

“I look forward to working with him and the new government to further strengthen our bilateral relationship,” said PM Lee in a Facebook post.

Ringgit rallies for second day as Anwar takes Malaysia’s helm

Against the Singapore dollar, the ringgit strengthened 0.6 per cent to 3.2515, adding to Thursday’s 1.2 per cent gain.

Defanged Mahathir will not be easily forgotten

The father of modern Malaysia brought a pugnacious voice to the region and helped promote the moderate face of Islam, says associate editor Ravi Velloor.

O-level cheating case: Warrant of arrest issued against ex-principal who didn’t turn up in court

Lawyer Peter Fernando, who had earlier represented Poh Yuan Nie, said: “I don’t know where she is now.”

Over 78% will consider switching jobs if their pay rise is lower than inflation rate: Survey

Talent moving between jobs can also expect a salary increase of 15 per cent to 20 per cent in 2023.

Hear what kids really think about their future with climate change

Singapore’s primary-school kids are worried about a climate changed future. Hear their own stories.

Vulnerabilities in global crypto ecosystem may pose risk to financial stability worldwide: MAS

The crypto ecosystem’s potential for rapid growth warrants continued close monitoring and commensurate regulation, says MAS.

Sporting Life: Can Messi that old genius rise above the pressure?

After the shock loss to Saudi Arabia, Argentina face a must-win game on Saturday against Mexico.

