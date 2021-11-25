Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 25

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, Nov 25.
Civil servants in Singapore to get 1-month year-end bonus
Junior staff will get an additional $500 payout.
Some DBS users still facing issues on website, app; businesses say their services not disrupted
DBS has seen disruptions to its website and mobile app services from Tuesday morning.
Woman who tried to save fiance from burning car in Tanjong Pagar in positive spirits after discharge
Ms Raybe Oh suffered severe burns while trying to rescue her fiance Jonathan Long and four friends after the fatal crash.
Long waits, technical difficulties booking tickets for S'pore-JB land VTL bus services
At 8.23am, all tickets for Transtar Travel for the next 30 days were sold out.
Novavax applies for approval to use its Covid-19 vaccine in S'pore
HSA has commenced a review to ensure that the vaccine meets all requirements for quality, safety and efficacy, said a spokesman.
Couple linked to anti-vaccine group investigated for instigating others to flood public hotlines
They allegedly told over 2,000 group members to share feedback on stricter measures for unvaccinated people in public places.
La Nina expected to bring more rain to Singapore over the next few months
Conditions expected to persist until early 2022, experts say.
Song on China's high-speed railway plan goes viral on mainland but not in Taiwan
It alludes to a ride from Beijing through other cities like Tianjin and Fuzhou that ends at Taipei.
Migrant drownings in English Channel reignite UK-France blame game
Horrific incident looks unlikely to resolve one the most intractable cross-border problems in Europe.
Takashimaya takeover: Proudly S'porean fashion brands spice up the luxury mall
The Orchard Road mall has refreshed its tenant line-up to include more local flavour.