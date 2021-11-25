Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 25

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, Nov 25.

Civil servants in Singapore to get 1-month year-end bonus

Junior staff will get an additional $500 payout.

READ MORE HERE

Some DBS users still facing issues on website, app; businesses say their services not disrupted

DBS has seen disruptions to its website and mobile app services from Tuesday morning.

READ MORE HERE

Woman who tried to save fiance from burning car in Tanjong Pagar in positive spirits after discharge

Ms Raybe Oh suffered severe burns while trying to rescue her fiance Jonathan Long and four friends after the fatal crash.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Long waits, technical difficulties booking tickets for S'pore-JB land VTL bus services

At 8.23am, all tickets for Transtar Travel for the next 30 days were sold out.

READ MORE HERE

Novavax applies for approval to use its Covid-19 vaccine in S'pore

HSA has commenced a review to ensure that the vaccine meets all requirements for quality, safety and efficacy, said a spokesman.

READ MORE HERE

Couple linked to anti-vaccine group investigated for instigating others to flood public hotlines

They allegedly told over 2,000 group members to share feedback on stricter measures for unvaccinated people in public places.

READ MORE HERE

La Nina expected to bring more rain to Singapore over the next few months

Conditions expected to persist until early 2022, experts say.

READ MORE HERE

Song on China's high-speed railway plan goes viral on mainland but not in Taiwan

It alludes to a ride from Beijing through other cities like Tianjin and Fuzhou that ends at Taipei.

READ MORE HERE

Migrant drownings in English Channel reignite UK-France blame game

Horrific incident looks unlikely to resolve one the most intractable cross-border problems in Europe.

READ MORE HERE

Takashimaya takeover: Proudly S'porean fashion brands spice up the luxury mall

The Orchard Road mall has refreshed its tenant line-up to include more local flavour.

READ MORE HERE