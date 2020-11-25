Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 25

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, Nov 25.

Travel, tourism players welcome first physical trade show in Singapore since Covid-19 outbreak

It was made possible with the introduction of new safety measures.

'America is back': Biden's picks for Cabinet signal that days of 'America First' are over

Political watchers said the selection made clear that Mr Biden would be a liberal internationalist president.

140 P6 pupils granted special consideration at PSLE for Covid-19-related reasons

Some had missed papers because they were on medical leave for acute respiratory infection.

Parents collect PSLE results of son who died from cancer

Raphael Lee, an only child, was diagnosed with bone cancer in 2016.

Malaysia orders full probe on Top Glove's work and housing condition after Covid-19 outbreak

The cluster around its factory and dormitory area contributed 93.1% of Selangor's total cases.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says restoring ‘political system from chaos’ is priority

Lam was delivering her annual policy address in the legislature.

7 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported; no local patients for 15th day

This is the longest stretch without a community case in Singapore since the first reported case on Jan 23.

2 men accused of tampering with election posters during Singapore GE charged

The two Singaporeans were charged with offences under the Parliamentary Elections Act.

Malaysia detains 18 suspects after deadly shoot-out with police at Perlis-Thai border

A policeman died on the spot after being shot while another is in critical condition.

S'pore costume designer Azni Samdin learnt of Golden Horse win from stranger

He shares the accolade with Malaysian stylist Raymond Kuek, who did the hair and make-up design.

