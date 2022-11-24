Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 24

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, Nov 24.

Anwar Ibrahim sworn in as Malaysia's 10th prime minister, ending 24-year wait

The king made the decision following a conference with other rulers in a special meeting.

READ MORE HERE

Anwar Ibrahim named Malaysia PM: From prisoner to prime minister

Time and again, the job of prime minister had eluded Mr Anwar, despite getting within striking distance over the years.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia’s Muhyiddin insists he had 115 MPs on his side, doesn’t accept Anwar’s prime ministership

Perikatan Nasional chairman Muhyiddin Yassin insisted that he commanded majority support of lawmakers in the federal Parliament.

READ MORE HERE

Private hospitals facing bed crunch, lack of manpower to keep all wards open

Some also lack the manpower to keep all the operating theatres open.

READ MORE HERE

Civil servants to receive 1.1-month year-end bonus

This year’s year-end bonus is slightly higher than the year-end annual variable component of one month given in 2021.

READ MORE HERE

GIC invested in parent firm of troubled crypto broker Genesis, expects high volatility in short term

Digital Currency Group, which owns Genesis, raised US$700 million in November last year from prominent investors, including GIC.

READ MORE HERE

EY on track to recruit about 220,000 staff with Big Four rivals on own hiring sprees

Investment banks may be cutting jobs, but professional services firms are only getting bigger.

READ MORE HERE

More than 500 cartons, 700 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes seized; 3 men arrested in Yishun

Three Malaysians, aged 28 to 33, were nabbed in a unit of an industrial building in Yishun Industrial Street 1, said Singapore Customs.

READ MORE HERE

World Cup: Peek inside a US$200-a-night ‘room’ in Qatar

The container rooms come with 2 twin beds, Wi-Fi, air conditioning and a refrigerator.

READ MORE HERE

Boutique Fairs back for Christmas, Bali skincare brand Fields of Yarrow at new pop-up

From Friday to Sunday, the biannual shopping event brings together more than 240 local boutique brands and designers at the F1 Pit Building.

READ MORE HERE

