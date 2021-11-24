Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 24

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, Nov 24.

S'pore-Malaysia land VTL to open on Nov 29, up to 2,880 travellers each day

For now, travellers must be citizens, PRs or long-term pass holders of the country they are entering.

Singapore-Malaysia land VTL to start from Nov 29: What you need to know

Travellers must use VTL buses, and tickets will go on sale on Nov 25.

Singapore GDP growth to slow to 3-5% in 2022 after 7% gain this year

There are still downside risks in the global economy as trajectory of pandemic remains uncertain.

DBS bank services down for second day; worst disruption in a decade

Cash deposits belonging to DBS and POSB customers are safe, says DBS.

DBS denies service disruption linked to Myanmar treasury bond sales

A number of news outlets in Myanmar reported on Tuesday that the disruption was caused by the high volume of these transactions.

More pupils qualify for Express course under new PSLE scoring system

It matches the figures recorded from 2016, and remains the best performance since the national exam was introduced in 1960.

Spectre of high inflation looms large on Singapore's 2022 growth outlook

Persistently high levels of inflation can hurt consumers' purchasing power and cut margins for businesses.

Nasa launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spacecraft

The mission is a demonstration of the world’s first planetary defence system.

Key global trends from inflation to crypto assets: A view from the top

UBS chairman Axel Weber talks about China, inflation, crypto assets and climate change.

Marvel hero Hawkeye finally gets his own standalone series

The show will also introduce Kate Bishop, a fan favourite from Marvel’s Young Avengers comics.

