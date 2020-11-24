Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 24

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, Nov 24.

37 people investigated, 16 foreigners deported in wake of recent terror attacks abroad: MHA

The 14 Singaporeans and 23 foreigners were suspected of radical inclinations or had made comments that incite violence.

READ MORE HERE

Bangladeshi construction worker, 26, arrested under ISA for terrorism-related activities: MHA

Ahmed Faysal, 26, bought foldable knives that he said he was planning to use for attacks back home.

READ MORE HERE

More than 12,000 jobs available in S'pore's ICT sector; 95 per cent of them for PMETs

More than 7,000 were placed into jobs, traineeships and training positions in the ICT sector since April.

READ MORE HERE

Hong Kong to shut premises, order more to go for Covid-19 testing

Chief Executive Carrie Lam said the cluster outbreak is worrying and the government will move to close certain premises.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

18 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported; no local cases for 14th day

Among them, two are Singaporeans and 14 are work pass holders who are currently employed in Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

Ex-teacher admits he performed indecent acts on two underage girls

At least one of them was a student from the secondary school where he taught.

READ MORE HERE

ICA officer accused of receiving sexual services, cash as bribes; 3 others also charged with corruption

Teo Hwee Peng allegedly received bribes and sexual services in exchange for helping two women remain in Singapore legally.

READ MORE HERE

Ex-Goldman banker says he warned bosses about Jho Low, 1MDB

Roger Ng said he told Goldman that Jho Low was "not to be trusted".

READ MORE HERE

New scheme to help retiring hawkers pass on stalls and skills to safeguard hawker culture

Non-subsidised hawker stallholders who wish to retire will now be able to pass on their stalls to non-relatives.

READ MORE HERE

Businessman and community leader Ameerali R. Jumabhoy dies at age 94

He founded Scotts Holdings Limited in 1982, the company that was previously behind Scotts Shopping Centre.

READ MORE HERE