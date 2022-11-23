Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 23

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, Nov 23.

 

All eyes on BN over fate of unity govt after party chiefs meet Malaysia’s King

The King's decree for Barisan Nasional to join a unity government was “well received” by Pakatan Harapan chief Anwar Ibrahim.

READ MORE HERE

Why is Muhyiddin Yassin reluctant to work with Pakatan Harapan?

Misgivings over working with the rival coalition could mean a missed opportunity for a unity government, says the writer.

READ MORE HERE

HDB offers 9,655 BTO flats in mega launch; application period extended to 9 days

The launch was the biggest sales exercise since the BTO system was implemented in 2002.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore core inflation eases to 5.1% in October, first drop in 8 months

Some economists say the easing signals that inflation here may have peaked.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore’s slowing growth carries risk of technical recession in 2023: Analysts

Analysts say that any recession will likely be a shallow one due to the offsetting tailwinds from lifting of local mobility and international travel restrictions.

READ MORE HERE

Commercial vehicle COE price hits new high at $81,802, small car premium nears record

COE premiums for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp and electric cars up to 147bhp closed 3.8 per cent higher at $90,589.

READ MORE HERE

NUS graduates ranked 8th most employable in global survey

NUS is one of only two Asian universities to place in the top 10, just behind the University of Tokyo.

READ MORE HERE

Boy overcame the odds to take PSLE after brain tumour surgery

Izzat Hakim Sharif was bedridden for more than half a year and unable to speak, swallow, move or walk after his surgery 3 years ago.

READ MORE HERE

More than 700 property agents left ERA this year, with most joining PropNex

Industry watchers said the exodus of ERA agents had further widened the sales-force gap between the two largest agencies here.

READ MORE HERE

Second life: Turning dead insects and animals into art

ST finds out more about Ms Vivian Tham’s passion for preserving dead wildlife as a full-time taxidermist.

READ MORE HERE

