Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 23

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, Nov 23.
All eyes on BN over fate of unity govt after party chiefs meet Malaysia’s King
The King's decree for Barisan Nasional to join a unity government was “well received” by Pakatan Harapan chief Anwar Ibrahim.
Why is Muhyiddin Yassin reluctant to work with Pakatan Harapan?
Misgivings over working with the rival coalition could mean a missed opportunity for a unity government, says the writer.
HDB offers 9,655 BTO flats in mega launch; application period extended to 9 days
The launch was the biggest sales exercise since the BTO system was implemented in 2002.
Singapore core inflation eases to 5.1% in October, first drop in 8 months
Singapore’s slowing growth carries risk of technical recession in 2023: Analysts
Analysts say that any recession will likely be a shallow one due to the offsetting tailwinds from lifting of local mobility and international travel restrictions.
Commercial vehicle COE price hits new high at $81,802, small car premium nears record
COE premiums for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp and electric cars up to 147bhp closed 3.8 per cent higher at $90,589.
NUS graduates ranked 8th most employable in global survey
NUS is one of only two Asian universities to place in the top 10, just behind the University of Tokyo.
Boy overcame the odds to take PSLE after brain tumour surgery
Izzat Hakim Sharif was bedridden for more than half a year and unable to speak, swallow, move or walk after his surgery 3 years ago.
More than 700 property agents left ERA this year, with most joining PropNex
Industry watchers said the exodus of ERA agents had further widened the sales-force gap between the two largest agencies here.
Second life: Turning dead insects and animals into art
ST finds out more about Ms Vivian Tham’s passion for preserving dead wildlife as a full-time taxidermist.