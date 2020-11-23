Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 23

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, Nov 23.

S'poreans can redeem $100 SingapoRediscovers Vouchers from Dec 1 via booking platforms, counters

Bookings can be done through 5 online platforms and 69 counters across the island.

READ MORE HERE

Who will get SingapoRediscovers Vouchers and what can you do with them?

Here are some answers to common questions on the vouchers.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore economy to return to growth next year, forecast at 4% to 6%

GDP, however, is not likely to return to pre-Covid levels until end-2021.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore is turning the corner, but long way to go still in economic recovery: Chan Chun Sing

The improvement in Singapore's economy in the third quarter of 2020 shows that the Republic is on the right path, he said.

READ MORE HERE

5 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported; no local patients for 13th day

There were no new community cases and none from workers' dormitories for the 13th day in a row.

READ MORE HERE

Hong Kong records 73 Covid-19 cases, govt warns situation 'worsening rapidly'

Silent transmission chains feared amid a rise in asymptomatic infections.

READ MORE HERE

Preliminary data show Oxford and AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine up to 90 per cent effective

Clinical trials also showed that the vaccine has an average efficacy of 70% in protecting against the virus.

READ MORE HERE

JB-Singapore RTS Link project will be finished by 2026, says Malaysian transport minister

Once completed, the RTS can ferry up to 288,000 people per day.

READ MORE HERE

Piano teacher with autism who molested student given 3 years' probation

It took two weeks for the five-year-old girl's physical injuries to heal.

READ MORE HERE

Changi Airport recorded 20 cases of illegal drone intrusions in the last three months

There have been no intrusions leading to flight disruptions since July last year.

READ MORE HERE