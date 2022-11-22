Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 22

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, Nov 22.

Malaysia’s King asks PM candidates Anwar and Muhyiddin to form unity government

Both Pakatan Harapan and Perikatan Nasional are short of the 112 MPs needed to claim a simple majority in Parliament.

READ MORE HERE

Surge in demand for green, digital, care skills in Singapore in last 4 years: SkillsFuture report

Demand for skills in green facilities management has grown by 23 times, while demand for sustainable investment management has increased by 15.5 times.

READ MORE HERE

Car bomb kills one, hurts nearly 30 in southern Thailand

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore was second-biggest user of FTX pre-collapse, averaging 240,000 unique visitors a month

Singapore investors accounted for 5% of the Web traffic to FTX.com, based on its number of monthly unique visitors.

READ MORE HERE

Crypto scam involving former S'pore-based exchange cheats US investors of $13.8m

The scam involved spoofed domains of the Singapore International Monetary Exchange.

READ MORE HERE

‘It felt like the end of the world’: Indonesia quake survivors recount harrowing experience

Many camped outside or huddled together in makeshift shelters as dozens of aftershocks rocked the town.

READ MORE HERE

Beijing shuts museums, parks as Covid-19 cases rise

The fresh nationwide spike in cases that has deepened concerns about the economy. 

READ MORE HERE

Sporting Life: Criticise the host, but let’s not gang up on Qatar

We aspire for higher standards but must hold the mirror up to the world and also ourselves, writes assistant sports editor Rohit Brijnath.

READ MORE HERE

Disappointing PSLE results can damage children’s self worth if parents let them

Our education system has shifted but our mindsets about learning, failure and self-worth have some way to go, says the writer.

READ MORE HERE

Is it an ulcer or could it be tongue cancer?

Symptoms of tongue cancer include ulcers in the mouth that do not heal.

READ MORE HERE

