Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 22

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, Nov 22.
Malaysia’s King asks PM candidates Anwar and Muhyiddin to form unity government
Both Pakatan Harapan and Perikatan Nasional are short of the 112 MPs needed to claim a simple majority in Parliament.
Surge in demand for green, digital, care skills in Singapore in last 4 years: SkillsFuture report
Demand for skills in green facilities management has grown by 23 times, while demand for sustainable investment management has increased by 15.5 times.
Car bomb kills one, hurts nearly 30 in southern Thailand
S'pore was second-biggest user of FTX pre-collapse, averaging 240,000 unique visitors a month
Singapore investors accounted for 5% of the Web traffic to FTX.com, based on its number of monthly unique visitors.
Crypto scam involving former S'pore-based exchange cheats US investors of $13.8m
‘It felt like the end of the world’: Indonesia quake survivors recount harrowing experience
Many camped outside or huddled together in makeshift shelters as dozens of aftershocks rocked the town.
Beijing shuts museums, parks as Covid-19 cases rise
Sporting Life: Criticise the host, but let’s not gang up on Qatar
We aspire for higher standards but must hold the mirror up to the world and also ourselves, writes assistant sports editor Rohit Brijnath.
Disappointing PSLE results can damage children’s self worth if parents let them
Our education system has shifted but our mindsets about learning, failure and self-worth have some way to go, says the writer.