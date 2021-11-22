Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 22

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, Nov 22.

Eateries in Singapore welcome back groups of up to 5 people vaccinated against Covid-19

F&B staff say the new rules, which no longer require them to verify people's addresses, will save time.

SingapoRediscovers vouchers valid till March 2022, but bookings must be made by December

The Singapore Tourism Board said the extension will give Singaporeans more time to enjoy the vouchers.

Multiple deaths after SUV ploughs through Christmas parade in US

A person of interest is in custody and the suspect vehicle has been recovered after the incident.

Timely for Asean, China to work on reopening borders to one another: PM Lee

This includes developing digital, interoperable, secure solutions to facilitate mutual recognition of vaccine certs.

Hearing into bus drivers' suit against SBS Transit over overtime pay derailed by courtroom drama

Voices were raised as lawyer M. Ravi accused the judge of being biased and demanded that she disqualify herself from the case.

NSF killed in Bionix case: SAF officer guilty of causing death by a rash act

For causing death by committing rash act, Ong Lin Jie can be jailed for up to five years and fined.

Reimagining Singapore's streets as destinations

Plans are afoot to reclaim road space for pedestrians so as to make busy precincts more liveable and vibrant.

Singapore website for travel pass application crashes after opening for Malaysian travellers

The site went down at about noon, displaying a message that it was undergoing scheduled maintenance.

Reality of pandemic travel in Europe: No masks, few vax checks and people everywhere

Singaporeans returning to Europe will find that the enforcement of Covid-19 rules varies wildly from country to country.

Combat sports: The fight is back on for the S'pore scene with December events

Contact sports like MMA, boxing and jiu-jitsu were hit hard by Covid-19 measures.

