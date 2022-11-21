Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 21

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on  Monday, Nov 22.

Muhyiddin sends support letters to King as Anwar seeks out Zahid in race to be Malaysia's next PM

Perikatan Nasional claims it has majority support, while Pakatan Harapan says claim is premature and impossible.

Malaysian ringgit, stocks under pressure as deadline extended to form govt

Against the Singdollar, the ringgit slid before recovering most of its losses, while shares earlier tumbled as much as 1.5%.

MAS dispels misconceptions on crypto exchange Binance following FTX collapse

FTX was not placed on investor alert list unlike Binance which was not actively soliciting users in S'pore, MAS said.

RSAF lieutenant-colonel allegedly trespassed into NTU dorm, molested woman

Neo Aik Chiao, who had flown helicopters including a Chinook, is accused of committing the offences at around 2am on Nov 13.

Woman pleads guilty to joining daughter in abusing Myanmar maid who was tortured to death

Ms Piang Ngaih Don was physically assaulted almost daily, from October 2015 until her death in July 2016.

Tengah BTO flats to pilot new building tech, shortening wait time to 3.3 years

The construction technologies are expected to yield a 25% improvement in site productivity.

Full China reopening holds out hope for Singapore’s 2023 growth outlook as global demand stutters

Most analysts have lowered their predictions for GDP growth next year to below 3 per cent, writes senior correspondent Ovais Subhani.

ICA seizes 77,500 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes at Tuas Checkpoint in year’s largest haul so far

Another 1,360kg of chewing tobacco was also found by ICA officers when they foiled the smuggling attempt on Oct 20.

Bucket List: An Everest adventure with my family

It was a tough trek to Everest base camp, but it has left memories that will last a lifetime, says the writer.

Is it your job to help your company innovate?

As disruption spreads across the economy, more and more companies will find they have no choice but to innovate.

