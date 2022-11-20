Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 20

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Sunday, Nov 20.
Malaysia King sets Monday 2pm deadline for parties to state alliances to form govt
Malaysia election: Umno swept aside by ‘green tsunami’
PAS' strong Islamic voice had sucked away Malay votes that would have otherwise gone to Umno.
Malaysia election: Call for Umno leader Zahid to resign after poor showing
Zahid won his own Bagan Datuk seat, but Barisan Nasional trailed its opposing coalitions.
Two years on, and still no HDB home in sight
Choosing between Singapore Savings Bonds, T-bills and fixed deposits to boost your portfolio
As stock markets turned volatile, many investors lost their appetite for equities and turned to safer and more “boring” products.
4-day scam operation prevents more than 1,100 victims from losing more than $5m
FTX crypto hack: Following the trail of dirty money
The interconnected nature of crypto has made it attractive to criminals funnelling illicit proceeds.
UN’s COP27 climate deal delivers landmark on ‘loss and damage’, but little else
World Cup: As kick-off beckons, not everyone is in the mood to party
The long-awaited event is overshadowed by the controversy sparked by the beer sale ban.
15 best-value Christmas meals for dine-in and takeaway
They range from affordable, family-friendly options to indulgent meals for those in the mood to splurge.