Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 20

Updated
Published
28 min ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Sunday, Nov 20.

Malaysia King sets Monday 2pm deadline for parties to state alliances to form govt

The parties also have to name their choice for prime minister.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia election: Umno swept aside by ‘green tsunami’

PAS' strong Islamic voice had sucked away Malay votes that would have otherwise gone to Umno.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia election: Call for Umno leader Zahid to resign after poor showing

Zahid won his own Bagan Datuk seat, but Barisan Nasional trailed its opposing coalitions.

READ MORE HERE

Two years on, and still no HDB home in sight

Cooling measures have made this couple's journey to buy a flat a daunting one.

READ MORE HERE

Choosing between Singapore Savings Bonds, T-bills and fixed deposits to boost your portfolio

As stock markets turned volatile, many investors lost their appetite for equities and turned to safer and more “boring” products.

READ MORE HERE

4-day scam operation prevents more than 1,100 victims from losing more than $5m

The police also managed to stop one distressed scam victim from committing suicide.

READ MORE HERE

FTX crypto hack: Following the trail of dirty money

The interconnected nature of crypto has made it attractive to criminals funnelling illicit proceeds. 

READ MORE HERE

UN’s COP27 climate deal delivers landmark on ‘loss and damage’, but little else

"You take a win when you can," one climate negotiator said.

READ MORE HERE

World Cup: As kick-off beckons, not everyone is in the mood to party

The long-awaited event is overshadowed by the controversy sparked by the beer sale ban.

READ MORE HERE

15 best-value Christmas meals for dine-in and takeaway

They range from affordable, family-friendly options to indulgent meals for those in the mood to splurge.

READ MORE HERE

