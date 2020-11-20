Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 20

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, Nov 20.

Lee Suet Fern gets 15-month suspension for misconduct in handling of LKY's will

A disciplinary tribunal had found Mrs Lee guilty of grossly improper professional conduct in February this year.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore, HK in contact over air travel bubble amid Covid-19 cases spike

CAAS said it will update the public shortly on whether the inaugural flights will proceed on Sunday.

READ MORE HERE

4 who breached stay-home notice requirements have work passes revoked

They had left their places of residence without valid reasons and without seeking MOM's permission.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

4 men arrested for armed robbery at shop in Jurong Gateway Road; worker recounts ordeal

The men allegedly dragged her into a room within the shop to confine her before fleeing with about $48,000 in cash.

READ MORE HERE

Grab free to change pricing policies, driver commission rates after 2-year freeze

The operator is also free to charge an extra fee of about 30 cents for each ride in the coming months.

READ MORE HERE

Nelson Loh has left S'pore amid police probe into Novena Global Healthcare Group: Terence Loh

DBS on Tuesday applied to wind up Novena Global Healthcare Pte Ltd, co-founded by the Loh cousins.

READ MORE HERE

US President Trump, Chinese President Xi to meet at virtual Apec forum as trade spat endures

In the run-up to Friday's meeting, several Apec leaders warned against protectionism.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore-based Muslim Pro app developers say no data sold to US military; PDPC investigating

Developers said they have done their due diligence to protect the app's nearly 100 million global users.

READ MORE HERE

4 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported for the 10th day

The new cases take Singapore's total to 58,143.

READ MORE HERE

Uniqlo's new collection with fashion designer Jil Sander draws long queues at Orchard Road

Each customer was limited to purchasing five items.

READ MORE HERE