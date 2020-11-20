Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 20

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, Nov 20.
Lee Suet Fern gets 15-month suspension for misconduct in handling of LKY's will
A disciplinary tribunal had found Mrs Lee guilty of grossly improper professional conduct in February this year.
S'pore, HK in contact over air travel bubble amid Covid-19 cases spike
CAAS said it will update the public shortly on whether the inaugural flights will proceed on Sunday.
4 who breached stay-home notice requirements have work passes revoked
They had left their places of residence without valid reasons and without seeking MOM's permission.
4 men arrested for armed robbery at shop in Jurong Gateway Road; worker recounts ordeal
The men allegedly dragged her into a room within the shop to confine her before fleeing with about $48,000 in cash.
Grab free to change pricing policies, driver commission rates after 2-year freeze
The operator is also free to charge an extra fee of about 30 cents for each ride in the coming months.
Nelson Loh has left S'pore amid police probe into Novena Global Healthcare Group: Terence Loh
DBS on Tuesday applied to wind up Novena Global Healthcare Pte Ltd, co-founded by the Loh cousins.
US President Trump, Chinese President Xi to meet at virtual Apec forum as trade spat endures
In the run-up to Friday's meeting, several Apec leaders warned against protectionism.
S’pore-based Muslim Pro app developers say no data sold to US military; PDPC investigating
Developers said they have done their due diligence to protect the app's nearly 100 million global users.
4 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported for the 10th day
The new cases take Singapore's total to 58,143.
Uniqlo's new collection with fashion designer Jil Sander draws long queues at Orchard Road
Each customer was limited to purchasing five items.