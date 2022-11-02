Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 2

Updated
Published
14 min ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, Nov 2.

S'poreans to get consolidated view of their insurance policies on digital service SGFinDex

Singapore will also invest $150m over the next three years to further encourage innovation in the financial sector.

READ MORE HERE

5 operators picked for deployment of new charging points as EV registrations jump

The registration rate in September hit a new high of 19 per cent, nearly triple the monthly adoption rate seen in 2021.

READ MORE HERE

Easing ED overcrowding: Experts mull over moving patients to wards even if there are no ward beds

This model has already been piloted in some areas in England.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Malaysia GE2022: Zahid’s divisive line-up could backfire on BN’s election prospects

The backlash from BN chairman Zahid Hamidi's take-no-prisoners election line-up could be dire, writes Malaysia bureau chief Shannon Teoh.

READ MORE HERE

S’porean dies in Taiwan after being hit by Porsche; driver’s blood alcohol level reportedly above legal limit

Taiwan News reported that he was struck with such force that the bonnet of the car was severely dented.

READ MORE HERE

An eerily quiet Halloween in Seoul

Halloween's day was eerily quiet in Seoul this year, as South Korea mourned victims of the Itaewon crowd crush, writes South Korea correspondent Chang May Choon.

READ MORE HERE

Taiwan museum admits breaking Ming, Qing Dynasty artefacts worth $109m

The items date back to the 15th and 17th centuries.

READ MORE HERE

Indonesia plans to pump oil out of supertanker grounded near S’pore gas pipeline

The plan is risky due to the fully laden tanker's proximity to the critical gas pipeline.

READ MORE HERE

4 days’ jail for tutor who assaulted 8-year-old pupil after she gave wrong answers

The tutor lost his temper and flicked her forearm with his fingers and punched her arm.

READ MORE HERE

Interactive: Creating an icon - What it takes to become SIA cabin crew

Follow these trainees on their 14-week journey to learn the ropes and earn their wings.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top