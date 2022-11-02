Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 2

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, Nov 2.
S'poreans to get consolidated view of their insurance policies on digital service SGFinDex
Singapore will also invest $150m over the next three years to further encourage innovation in the financial sector.
5 operators picked for deployment of new charging points as EV registrations jump
The registration rate in September hit a new high of 19 per cent, nearly triple the monthly adoption rate seen in 2021.
Easing ED overcrowding: Experts mull over moving patients to wards even if there are no ward beds
Malaysia GE2022: Zahid’s divisive line-up could backfire on BN’s election prospects
The backlash from BN chairman Zahid Hamidi's take-no-prisoners election line-up could be dire, writes Malaysia bureau chief Shannon Teoh.
S’porean dies in Taiwan after being hit by Porsche; driver’s blood alcohol level reportedly above legal limit
Taiwan News reported that he was struck with such force that the bonnet of the car was severely dented.
An eerily quiet Halloween in Seoul
Halloween's day was eerily quiet in Seoul this year, as South Korea mourned victims of the Itaewon crowd crush, writes South Korea correspondent Chang May Choon.
Taiwan museum admits breaking Ming, Qing Dynasty artefacts worth $109m
Indonesia plans to pump oil out of supertanker grounded near S’pore gas pipeline
The plan is risky due to the fully laden tanker's proximity to the critical gas pipeline.
4 days’ jail for tutor who assaulted 8-year-old pupil after she gave wrong answers
The tutor lost his temper and flicked her forearm with his fingers and punched her arm.
Interactive: Creating an icon - What it takes to become SIA cabin crew
Follow these trainees on their 14-week journey to learn the ropes and earn their wings.