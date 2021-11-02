Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 2

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, Nov 2.

WP forms disciplinary panel to look into Raeesah's admission she had lied in Parliament

The disciplinary panel's work is separate from any decision Committee of Privileges of Parliament may make.

askST: What happens when parliamentary privilege is breached

Indranee Rajah has raised a formal complaint against WP MP Raeesah Khan for breaching her parliamentary privilege.

Teachers' workload: School leaders urged to set clear expectations on work hours, says Chan Chun Sing

This can minimise the blurring of lines between work and personal time, the Education Minister said in Parliament.

Support scheme for young suspects during interviews by law enforcement agencies under review by MHA

It will announce its findings in the coming months.

Death of Justin Lee: Hard to do more than conjecture on questions raised, says Faishal

MHA has been putting forth the message that young offenders arrested for drug offences will have opportunities to reform, he added.

Singapore banks hiring thousands in fast-growing areas like tech, wealth management

Major lenders in Singapore are tackling the stiff competition for workers through various initiatives to boost talent.

Will COP26 deforestation pledge be game-changer or just more broken promises?

Experts say the new pledge is likely to fail unless quickly backed by more funding and tough regulation.

Taking a HIIT? Doctors see more injuries from high-intensity interval training

Experts say such injuries may be due to poor strength and endurance, and wrong posture or technique.

Singapore wants to be leading player in global crypto economy: MAS chief Ravi Menon

"It is basically an investment in a prospective future, the shape of which is not clear at this point," said Mr Menon.

Teen admits to lying on social media about contracting Covid-19, being in ICU

He had wanted to play a prank on his friends.

