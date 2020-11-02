Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 2

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, Nov 2.

Parliament: Heavier fines for data breaches, more support for legitimate business uses of data under amended PDPA

In the event of a data breach, a company can be fined up to 10 per cent of its annual turnover or S$1 million, whichever is higher.

Heavy rain leads to flash floods around Singapore

A tree fell in MacPherson Road towards Paya Lebar, causing it to be unpassable.

Small businesses can end contracts early under Covid-19 Bill

This applies when parties disagree on new terms and only to commercial contracts, including those with the Government.

Students must use TraceTogether at school from Dec 1

December will be a grace period, where the scanning of NRIC or student passes will still be permitted.

Over 1,900 jobs available in early childhood sector; 8 in 10 for PMETs

Apart from jobs, there are about 30 company-hosted traineeships and attachments available.

Overwhelming demand for SIA Training Centre tours, bookings closed in 9 hours

Add-on experiences to the Inside Singapore Airlines tours were also oversubscribed.

Trump casts doubt on integrity of prolonged vote count

Biden is ahead 51% to 43% nationally in the latest Reuters/Ipsos poll, taken Oct 27-29.

14-year-old boys got lost in MacRitchie forest trying to find WWII Japanese shrine

The boys had no food or water as they assumed there would be vending machines.

Sole new Covid-19 case in S'pore is imported, lowest daily figure in over 8 months

This takes Singapore's total to 58,020.

MHA refutes allegations by Australian national that he saw inmates being walked to execution

MHA said the man was never housed together with inmates on death row.

