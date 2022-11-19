Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 19

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Saturday, Nov 19.
Malaysia election: Muhyiddin Yassin retains seat, GPS on track to become kingmaker
Former Malaysian prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin retained his Pagoh parliamentary ward.
Sylvia Chang wins Golden Horse award for Best Actress, local film Ajoomma goes home empty-handed
Rasel Catering Singapore suspended after food poisoning incidents affect 284 people
The catering company, located at 253 Pandan Loop, will be suspended until further notice.
Year-end Orchard Road busking ban: Crowd control measures necessary to ensure safety, say police
“The Korean Itaewon incident is a reminder that public safety cannot be taken for granted," police said.
Clifford Centre to close by end-2022, long-time tenants say leaving is ‘bittersweet’
Singapore Land Group in May announced plans to redevelop the 999-year leasehold site in Raffles Place.
Where to watch World Cup: Free screenings at 70 locations
Fans should check the schedule before heading down as not all matches will be shown at all venues.
Kumar: Call me a comedian, not a drag queen, please
He explains why he thinks drag shows are a drag, and why he keeps his pronouns simple.