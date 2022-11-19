Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 19

Updated
Published
7 min ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Saturday, Nov 19.

Malaysia election: Muhyiddin Yassin retains seat, GPS on track to become kingmaker

Former Malaysian prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin retained his Pagoh parliamentary ward.

Malaysia election: Live results

A minute-by-minute, state-by-state breakdown of the race.

Live coverage: Get the latest Malaysia election result

Get the latest updates from ST's team in key battlegrounds in Malaysia.

Sylvia Chang wins Golden Horse award for Best Actress, local film Ajoomma goes home empty-handed

Chang edged out four other contenders including Singapore star Hong Huifang.

Rasel Catering Singapore suspended after food poisoning incidents affect 284 people

The catering company, located at 253 Pandan Loop, will be suspended until further notice.

Year-end Orchard Road busking ban: Crowd control measures necessary to ensure safety, say police

“The Korean Itaewon incident is a reminder that public safety cannot be taken for granted," police said.

Clifford Centre to close by end-2022, long-time tenants say leaving is ‘bittersweet’

Singapore Land Group in May announced plans to redevelop the 999-year leasehold site in Raffles Place.

READ MORE HERE

Where to watch World Cup: Free screenings at 70 locations

Fans should check the schedule before heading down as not all matches will be shown at all venues.

Kumar: Call me a comedian, not a drag queen, please

As comedian Kumar prepares for his new show celebrating 30 years in the business, he asserts that he prefers to be known as a comedian who cross-dresses, not a drag queen who makes jokes.

He explains why he thinks drag shows are a drag, and why he keeps his pronouns simple.

How to cut the salt and boost the flavour when cooking

Here are some ingredients you can use to replace salt in your recipes.

