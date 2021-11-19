Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 19

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, Nov 19.

SIA and Scoot see high demand for Singapore-KL VTL flights; tickets sold out for some flights

Seats on the flights were also taken by customers with existing bookings made directly with SIA.

S'pore's vaccinated travel lane with Malaysia: What you need to know

What are the available flights? What should you expect when you check in at Changi Airport?

First known Covid-19 case was vendor at China's Wuhan market, scientist claims

Dr Michael Worobey suggests WHO's inquiry had likely gotten the early chronology of the pandemic wrong.

A 90cm buried rock reveals an 1860s estate stretching from Clementi to Queensway

The marker found in Dover forest proves that philanthropist Tan Kim Seng's estate was bigger than imagined.

Almost 100 days old: Baby panda expected to join public exhibit early next year

The panda cub's name will be jointly revealed by Singapore and China next month.

No single politician can undo climate efforts: US' John Kerry at Bloomberg forum

He said that global leaders have to address the issue and "grab on to this baton", or they will be thrown out.

China pledges $42.5b to support clean use of coal

Loans would include support for smart mining and more-efficient coal-fired power plants.

Pandemic-resilient city planning: Wellness, technology play crucial roles

A radical rethink of designing for the new normal is needed, so that communities in high-density metropolises are better prepared should a similar global disruption strike again.

India's Modi to repeal controversial farm laws

Thousands of farmers have been camped out on the borders of New Delhi since 2020 in one of the biggest challenges to Mr Modi’s government.

Portuguese artist Bordalo II to exhibit at Gardens by the Bay in July 2022

The Lisbon-based street artist salvages junk from trash bins to create street art featuring endangered animals.

