Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 19

PM Lee urges businesses to take care of their workers even as they adapt to new normal

There will be lasting impact even after Covid-19 is gone, he said.

8 travellers being investigated for making false stay-home notice declarations

They include four Singaporeans, two permanent residents and two long-term pass holders.

More Singapore employers investigated for possible discriminatory hiring practices

About 90 employers had work pass privileges suspended due to discriminatory hiring practices as at Aug 2020.

1 in 4 Singapore employers plan to freeze salaries next year: Survey

Most employers are taking a wait-and-see approach.

PAP co-opts 4 new members into top body, including labour chief Ng Chee Meng

The four are Edwin Tong, Ng Chee Meng, Alex Yam and Victor Lye.

More people have died from dengue than from Covid-19 in Singapore this year

There have been 29 dengue deaths in Singapore by end-September.

askST: Can I get infected with Covid-19 from touching a contaminated surface?

A recent study in Australia found that Covid-19 can survive on banknotes and glass for up to 28 days.

Spike in wrongful dismissal claims in Singapore in Q2

A total of 436 such claims were lodged between April and June.

4 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported for 9th day

The new cases take Singapore's total to 58,139.

Changi Airport offers glamping staycations and other holiday activities

The Changi Festive Village runs till Jan 3, 2021.

