Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 18

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, Nov 18

No economy has hope of being self-sufficient; trade flows should stay free and open: PM Lee at Apec

There is also a need to grow the digital economy to empower businesses and people, PM Lee said.

READ MORE HERE

Grab eyes Prime’s taxi, private-hire businesses

ST understands that Grab has already made an offer for Prime Taxi, but the deal is not yet sealed.

READ MORE HERE

Woman found dead in Beach Road: Firm director who fled to JB charged with murder of business partner

The two were co-directors of renovation firm Smart Click Services.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Record numbers make Malaysia’s election a tough call

Record number of parties and divided voters could produce Malaysia’s first hung Parliament.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia election: Follow ST’s live coverage on Polling Day

The Straits Times team will provide round-the-clock coverage on Malaysia's Polling Day.

READ MORE HERE

Seven things to know about Malaysia GE2022

Malaysia will go to the polls tomorrow, with the outcome expected to be too close to call.

READ MORE HERE

3 cases of measles detected on a Qantas flight from S’pore to Melbourne

The passengers were given immediate medical attention after landing.

READ MORE HERE

Indonesia’s GoTo cuts 1,300 jobs, including in S’pore, as tech layoffs deepen

GoTo joins tech giants from Apple to Meta to Shopee's Sea in laying off staff as they brace for tough times ahead.

READ MORE HERE

Man tried to rape daughter when she was four, victim ‘blames herself for everything’

The girl suspected what her father had done was wrong only after she attended a sexuality education talk in Primary 5.

READ MORE HERE

‘Napalm girl’ photographer Nick Ut, 71, still prefers to use a camera over a smartphone

The Vietnamese-American is in town for Leica’s Celebration Of Photography exhibition.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top