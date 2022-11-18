Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 18

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, Nov 18
No economy has hope of being self-sufficient; trade flows should stay free and open: PM Lee at Apec
There is also a need to grow the digital economy to empower businesses and people, PM Lee said.
Grab eyes Prime’s taxi, private-hire businesses
ST understands that Grab has already made an offer for Prime Taxi, but the deal is not yet sealed.
Woman found dead in Beach Road: Firm director who fled to JB charged with murder of business partner
Record numbers make Malaysia’s election a tough call
Record number of parties and divided voters could produce Malaysia’s first hung Parliament.
Malaysia election: Follow ST’s live coverage on Polling Day
The Straits Times team will provide round-the-clock coverage on Malaysia's Polling Day.
Seven things to know about Malaysia GE2022
Malaysia will go to the polls tomorrow, with the outcome expected to be too close to call.
3 cases of measles detected on a Qantas flight from S’pore to Melbourne
Indonesia’s GoTo cuts 1,300 jobs, including in S’pore, as tech layoffs deepen
GoTo joins tech giants from Apple to Meta to Shopee's Sea in laying off staff as they brace for tough times ahead.
Man tried to rape daughter when she was four, victim ‘blames herself for everything’
The girl suspected what her father had done was wrong only after she attended a sexuality education talk in Primary 5.
‘Napalm girl’ photographer Nick Ut, 71, still prefers to use a camera over a smartphone
The Vietnamese-American is in town for Leica’s Celebration Of Photography exhibition.