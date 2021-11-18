Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 18

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, Nov 18.
People in Singapore are unhealthier and Covid-19 could make it worse: National Population Health Survey
Number of people with high blood pressure saw 50% spike in two years, while Singapore’s diabetes prevalence rate too went up.
Mice industry in S'pore gets lift from Restaurant Asia 2021
It is the largest Mice event held here to date since Covid-19 curbs were eased.
Colin Schooling, father of Olympic champion Joseph, dies aged 73
In the past few months, he had undergone treatment for liver cancer after he was diagnosed in June.
Australia returns 500k doses of Covid-19 vaccine to S'pore under exchange deal
Returned doses will support Republic's ongoing programme to administer booster vaccinations: MFA.
Covid-19 infection and death rates should be on a par with seasonal flu by mid-2022: Bill Gates
Once that happens, economic activity would likely resume fully, he said at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore.
Collection of mouth gargle at selected Singapore Pools branches from Nov 22
The exercise will run from Nov 22 to Dec 12, from 10am to 5pm daily.
Lebanon is rapidly becoming a failed state
The Middle Eastern country is now facing political meltdown on top of a catastrophic economic decline, says global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal.
S'pore brand The Editor's Market goes from wholesale market to experiential retail
In October, it opened its fourth and biggest store yet at Takashimaya Shopping Centre.
Outcry grows after China breaks silence on missing tennis star Peng Shuai
She has not been heard from since alleging that a powerful Chinese politician sexually assaulted her.
Singer Stefanie Sun takes her time to make music
She believes more than ever in her instincts. What she does not believe in is rushing the creative process.