Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 18

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, Nov 18.
3,000 civil servants to get $10m in compensation after errors in records affected their starting pay, benefits
Most of the errors related to inaccuracies in the full-time national service records of civil servants.
Robinsons owes more than 440 creditors nearly $32 million
Among the creditors listed are mattress companies such as Simmons, Sealy, Serta and Tempur.
Thai Parliament to vote on Constitution as protests turn violent
Youth-led groups have called for another gathering in Bangkok on Wednesday.
Over 10 months' jail for woman whose maid climbed down 15 storeys to escape abuse
The judge said it was necessary to send a message that such acts of cruelty are not acceptable.
S'pore slips from joint top spot of world's costliest cities
Paris and Zurich have joined Hong Kong as this year's costliest cities worldwide.
Denied briefings by Trump, Biden meets former US national security officials
The virtual meeting was attended by 13 former officials who served during the Obama administration.
Public use of 169 indoor school sports halls and fields allowed again during school holidays
SportSG will take strong action against those who flout safe management measures.
Inbound travellers to S'pore can purchase insurance for Covid-19 related costs
Three companies have developed travel insurance products which provide at least $30,000 in coverage.
5 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, all imported for 8th day
The new cases bring Singapore's total to 58,135.
Commission art for your homes for as little as $700
Young HDB dwellers say commissioning works from artists gives their homes an unusual decor touch.