Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 18

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, Nov 18.

3,000 civil servants to get $10m in compensation after errors in records affected their starting pay, benefits

Most of the errors related to inaccuracies in the full-time national service records of civil servants.

Robinsons owes more than 440 creditors nearly $32 million

Among the creditors listed are mattress companies such as Simmons, Sealy, Serta and Tempur.

Thai Parliament to vote on Constitution as protests turn violent

Youth-led groups have called for another gathering in Bangkok on Wednesday.

Over 10 months' jail for woman whose maid climbed down 15 storeys to escape abuse

The judge said it was necessary to send a message that such acts of cruelty are not acceptable.

S'pore slips from joint top spot of world's costliest cities

Paris and Zurich have joined Hong Kong as this year's costliest cities worldwide.

Denied briefings by Trump, Biden meets former US national security officials

The virtual meeting was attended by 13 former officials who served during the Obama administration.

Public use of 169 indoor school sports halls and fields allowed again during school holidays

SportSG will take strong action against those who flout safe management measures.

Inbound travellers to S'pore can purchase insurance for Covid-19 related costs

Three companies have developed travel insurance products which provide at least $30,000 in coverage.

5 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, all imported for 8th day

The new cases bring Singapore's total to 58,135.

Commission art for your homes for as little as $700

Young HDB dwellers say commissioning works from artists gives their homes an unusual decor touch.

