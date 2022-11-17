Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 17

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, Nov 17.
HDB to launch 9,500 BTO flats on Nov 23; 3 projects under prime location housing model
Two of the projects under the prime location model are in Queenstown and one is in Kallang Whampoa.
Ex-Hyflux CEO Olivia Lum, ex-CFO and four others charged with violations of Securities and Futures Act
Ms Lum was also charged for her failure in ensuring Hyflux’s compliance with accounting standards.
Ex-lecturer pleads guilty to making racist remarks at interracial couple, having obscene films
Tan Boon Lee's racist remarks against an interracial couple in 2021 was captured on video and went viral.
Singapore non-oil exports shrink for first time in nearly 2 years with 5.6% drop in October
Weak numbers led by fall in electronics exports, which shrank by 9.3 per cent year on year.
Hong Kong to cut Covid-19 testing requirement for new arrivals
The number of laboratory Covid-19 tests new arrivals must undergo will be cut in half starting next week.
Malaysia GE2022: Largest Indian party MIC fights for survival in Perak
Multiracial Parti Keadilan Rakyat is gaining ground as alternative option for Indian electorate.
China says Xi was not criticising Trudeau in meeting at G-20
Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Mao Ning told the media that Beijing supports having frank exchanges as long as they are held on an equal basis.
Interactive: Top 5 most iconic goals scored in Fifa World Cup history
Glorious. Sensational. Genius. View the goals that continue to inspire and astonish, play by play, in augmented reality.
New 200m barrier-free canopy link opens in Botanic Gardens
Visitors no longer need to exit the gardens and cross Tyersall Avenue to go from one section to another.