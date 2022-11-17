Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 17

Updated
Published
3 min ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, Nov 17.

HDB to launch 9,500 BTO flats on Nov 23; 3 projects under prime location housing model

Two of the projects under the prime location model are in Queenstown and one is in Kallang Whampoa.

READ MORE HERE

Ex-Hyflux CEO Olivia Lum, ex-CFO and four others charged with violations of Securities and Futures Act

Ms Lum was also charged for her failure in ensuring Hyflux’s compliance with accounting standards.

READ MORE HERE

Ex-lecturer pleads guilty to making racist remarks at interracial couple, having obscene films

Tan Boon Lee's racist remarks against an interracial couple in 2021 was captured on video and went viral.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Singapore non-oil exports shrink for first time in nearly 2 years with 5.6% drop in October

Weak numbers led by fall in electronics exports, which shrank by 9.3 per cent year on year.

READ MORE HERE

Hong Kong to cut Covid-19 testing requirement for new arrivals

The number of laboratory Covid-19 tests new arrivals must undergo will be cut in half starting next week.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia GE2022: Largest Indian party MIC fights for survival in Perak

Multiracial Parti Keadilan Rakyat is gaining ground as alternative option for Indian electorate.

READ MORE HERE

China says Xi was not criticising Trudeau in meeting at G-20

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Mao Ning told the media that Beijing supports having frank exchanges as long as they are held on an equal basis.

READ MORE HERE

Interactive: Top 5 most iconic goals scored in Fifa World Cup history

Glorious. Sensational. Genius. View the goals that continue to inspire and astonish, play by play, in augmented reality.

READ MORE HERE

New 200m barrier-free canopy link opens in Botanic Gardens

Visitors no longer need to exit the gardens and cross Tyersall Avenue to go from one section to another.

READ MORE HERE

Niche fragrance: One of the world’s priciest perfumes debuts in Singapore

The Swiss-based perfume house's Marina Bay Sands boutique is its first in Asia.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top