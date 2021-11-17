Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 17

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, Nov 16.

960 Rochor BTO flats launched under prime location model; HDB to claw back 6% of resale price

A total of 4,501 BTO flats were launched for sale across nine projects in six estates.

Roll-out of satellite-based ERP system delayed by global chip shortage

LTA said the chip shortage is expected to only end around end-2022 and early 2023.

Strict Covid-19 testing for high-profile Bloomberg forum as S'pore revives global event hub ambition

The forum is helping to create a blueprint for how such events can be done, said a Bloomberg Media spokesman.

A victor in US-China clash is not possible without destroying humanity: Henry Kissinger

Both sides must learn to co-exist as major technological and economic powers, said the former US Secretary of State.

PSLE results to be released on Nov 24, pupils to collect results in their classrooms

One parent or guardian can accompany each child but will need to wait at designated areas.

Grab users in Singapore, South-east Asia face disruption for second day in a row

Users reported all kinds of glitches from being unable to call for a ride or order food to drivers not being able to get bookings.

Malaysian PM Ismail seen betting on feuding factions to reunite after Melaka polls

He has made just one visit so far to the state that is less than a two-hour drive from Putrajaya.

'Ruili toddler has taken 70 tests' as China presses strict zero-Covid-19 strategy

The zero-Covid approach is unrelenting - with border closures, targeted lockdowns and mass testing triggered sometimes by just one case.

Oracle joins list of tech firms reaffirming their commitment to Singapore global hub

The software giant recently announced it will base its latest cloud region - its 33rd around the world - in Singapore.

The Life List: Five things about Squid Game star Park Hae-soo's new drama Chimera

Though plenty of K-dramas focus on murder, mayhem and mystery, Chimera stands out for telling a story of a serial bomber.

