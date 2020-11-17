Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 17

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, Nov 17.

PM Lee hopes US President-elect Biden will come up with framework for 'constructive' US-China ties

Within this framework, topics such as trade, security and climate change can be dealt with, he said.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore will not be 'last in queue' for Covid-19 vaccine, says PM Lee

He said it was a reality that larger countries would "get some of their way" in ensuring they top the list.

READ MORE HERE

Global panel recommends Singapore's hawker culture be added to Unesco list

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

The final verdict will be given in December this year.

READ MORE HERE

Former director of NUS East Asian Institute had behaved inappropriately with subordinate: NUS

NUS said that Prof Zheng Yongnian's behaviour "was inappropriate in a professional setting".

READ MORE HERE

DBS Bank to roll out voluntary job-sharing scheme where 2 employees share one full-time role

It is aimed at transforming the way its staff work in a post-pandemic world and not a result of cost-cutting measures.

READ MORE HERE

askST: Can I get Covid-19 from frozen food and food facilities?

And can the Covid-19 virus be spread through cooked food?

READ MORE HERE

HDB website experiencing glitches on BTO sales launch day

A total of 5,795 BTO flats in five estates were launched on Tuesday (Nov 17) in the final sales exercise of the year.

READ MORE HERE

New tripartite advisory sets out steps to tackle mental health needs of workers

Firms are encouraged to train managers to spot signs of distress, including workplace burnout.

READ MORE HERE

6 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported for 7th straight day

There were no new community cases and none from worker's dormitories.

READ MORE HERE

Fugitive Malaysian businessman Jho Low says 1MDB millions taken by him were 'loans'

He went on to blame former prime minister Najib Razak for the downfall of the fund.

READ MORE HERE