Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 16

Updated
Published
3 min ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, Nov 16.

G-20 summit: Improve cross-border rules to boost cooperation in digital economy, says PM Lee

He noted that Singapore has signed digital economy agreements with Australia, South Korea and the UK.

READ MORE HERE

Missile that struck Poland may not be from Russia but probe needed to establish facts, Biden says

The US and Nato will fully investigate the incident before acting, said Mr Biden.

READ MORE HERE

Western Catchment forest clearing: PUB to set more measures to blunt impact on wildlife after public feedback

PUB said that acquiring land next to the existing Choa Chu Kang waterworks plant for reconstruction is the least disruptive and most economically feasible.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

4 men with wife-sharing fantasies who conspired to drug and rape wives jailed 13.5 years to 22 years

They were each also ordered to be given 20 strokes of the cane, except for one man who was above the age of 50 and cannot be caned.

READ MORE HERE

Flash flood warnings issued for 23 areas

Drains in several locations, including Upper Paya Lebar Road and Lorong Gambir, were near full capacity because of the heavy rain.

READ MORE HERE

Slip road from Holland Road to Farrer Road closed since Nov 15 for ‘urgent’ repair of road damage

The section of road leads to Lornie Highway which is usually heavily used during the morning and evening traffic peaks.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia GE candidate M Karupaiya dies three days before election

He is meant to seek a second term in Malaysia’s upcoming polls on Nov 19.

READ MORE HERE

Trump throws down the gauntlet, but not everyone is on board

Some Republicans believe the party needs to get past Mr Trump, writes US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh.

READ MORE HERE

Badminton: Loh Kean Yew is first Singaporean man to reach World Tour Finals

He made the prestigious season ender by winning his first-round match at the Australian Open.

READ MORE HERE

Artists Lim Yew Kuan and Chng Seok Tin: 18-year age gap, but whose art was worlds apart

One artist paints an idyll while the other does not care for mainstream aesthetic standards.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top