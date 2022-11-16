Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 16

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, Nov 16.
G-20 summit: Improve cross-border rules to boost cooperation in digital economy, says PM Lee
He noted that Singapore has signed digital economy agreements with Australia, South Korea and the UK.
Missile that struck Poland may not be from Russia but probe needed to establish facts, Biden says
Western Catchment forest clearing: PUB to set more measures to blunt impact on wildlife after public feedback
PUB said that acquiring land next to the existing Choa Chu Kang waterworks plant for reconstruction is the least disruptive and most economically feasible.
4 men with wife-sharing fantasies who conspired to drug and rape wives jailed 13.5 years to 22 years
They were each also ordered to be given 20 strokes of the cane, except for one man who was above the age of 50 and cannot be caned.
Flash flood warnings issued for 23 areas
Drains in several locations, including Upper Paya Lebar Road and Lorong Gambir, were near full capacity because of the heavy rain.
Slip road from Holland Road to Farrer Road closed since Nov 15 for ‘urgent’ repair of road damage
The section of road leads to Lornie Highway which is usually heavily used during the morning and evening traffic peaks.
Malaysia GE candidate M Karupaiya dies three days before election
Trump throws down the gauntlet, but not everyone is on board
Some Republicans believe the party needs to get past Mr Trump, writes US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh.
Badminton: Loh Kean Yew is first Singaporean man to reach World Tour Finals
He made the prestigious season ender by winning his first-round match at the Australian Open.
Artists Lim Yew Kuan and Chng Seok Tin: 18-year age gap, but whose art was worlds apart
One artist paints an idyll while the other does not care for mainstream aesthetic standards.