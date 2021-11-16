Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 16

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, Nov 16.
Hawkers cheer new dine-in rules, but raise concerns over reduced seating
Coffee shops may face similar challenges as hawker centres in juggling the mix of two- and five-people tables, although on a smaller scale.
KKH recruiting children aged 5 to 11 for Covid-19 vaccination trial
It is conducting a research study to assess how children here respond to the Pfizer vaccine.
Adverse effects of mRNA Covid-19 booster shots similar to those of first two doses: HSA
There is also no increase in the frequency of such adverse effects when compared with the first two doses.
Household registration for mouth gargle from Temasek Foundation open till Dec 10
Registered households can collect the gargle at their preferred collection points from Nov 22 to Dec 12, subject to availability.
US-China talks: Biden raises concerns over Xinjiang, Tibet, Hong Kong; Xi warns of Taiwan 'red line'
The two leaders stressed their responsibility to the world to avoid conflict.
SIA's Boeing 737-8 planes returning to commercial operations with in-flight entertainment, lie-flat seats
The aircraft will gradually enter into service on short- to medium-haul flights across SIA's network in the coming weeks.
In battle royal for SPH, Cuscaden is poised for victory
Cuscaden's new offer values SPH at up to $3.9b, versus $3.8b from Keppel's bid put forward last week.
'Excited to be a wife': Actress Rebecca Lim to marry 35-year-old Singaporean
Actor Ian Fang, once rumoured to be dating Lim, congratulated her but has seemingly expressed his disappointment.
Facebook changes its name: Are business names and trademarks the same thing?
The tech giant is being accused of trademark infringement by other companies in the US with "meta" in their names.
New York is new again: From glass boxes high above city to sunset copter rides
The Covid-19 pandemic brought the city to a halt, but it has reinvented itself and reawakened with a bang.