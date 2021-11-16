Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 16

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, Nov 16.

Hawkers cheer new dine-in rules, but raise concerns over reduced seating

Coffee shops may face similar challenges as hawker centres in juggling the mix of two- and five-people tables, although on a smaller scale.

READ MORE HERE

KKH recruiting children aged 5 to 11 for Covid-19 vaccination trial

It is conducting a research study to assess how children here respond to the Pfizer vaccine.

READ MORE HERE

Adverse effects of mRNA Covid-19 booster shots similar to those of first two doses: HSA

There is also no increase in the frequency of such adverse effects when compared with the first two doses.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Household registration for mouth gargle from Temasek Foundation open till Dec 10

Registered households can collect the gargle at their preferred collection points from Nov 22 to Dec 12, subject to availability.

READ MORE HERE

US-China talks: Biden raises concerns over Xinjiang, Tibet, Hong Kong; Xi warns of Taiwan 'red line'

The two leaders stressed their responsibility to the world to avoid conflict.

READ MORE HERE

SIA's Boeing 737-8 planes returning to commercial operations with in-flight entertainment, lie-flat seats

The aircraft will gradually enter into service on short- to medium-haul flights across SIA's network in the coming weeks.

READ MORE HERE

In battle royal for SPH, Cuscaden is poised for victory

Cuscaden's new offer values SPH at up to $3.9b, versus $3.8b from Keppel's bid put forward last week.

READ MORE HERE

'Excited to be a wife': Actress Rebecca Lim to marry 35-year-old Singaporean

Actor Ian Fang, once rumoured to be dating Lim, congratulated her but has seemingly expressed his disappointment.

READ MORE HERE

Facebook changes its name: Are business names and trademarks the same thing?

The tech giant is being accused of trademark infringement by other companies in the US with "meta" in their names.

READ MORE HERE

New York is new again: From glass boxes high above city to sunset copter rides

The Covid-19 pandemic brought the city to a halt, but it has reinvented itself and reawakened with a bang.

READ MORE HERE