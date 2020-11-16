Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 16

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, Nov 16.
Hyflux put under judicial management
Hyflux founder Olivia Lum and the rest of the board will no longer be in control of the company.
New private home sales plunge 51.7% in October after clampdown on options to purchase
Buyers took up just 642 units last month from 1,329 units in September.
New slip road linking Halus Link with TPE to open on Nov 28
The road will help ease traffic along Punggol East.
High Court quashes 'wrong' gag order in case of father who killed two-year-old daughter
The prosecution said there was public interest in identifying the offender.
SpaceX Dragon reaches orbit in milestone Nasa commercial flight
The rocket’s first stage successfully landed on a drone ship about nine minutes after lift-off.
Pre-event Covid-19 swabbing was quick and well organised, say participants at MCI conference
About 200 attendees took a rapid Covid-19 test before heading into the event.
5 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported
There were no new community cases and no cases from workers' dormitories.
Picking a reusable mask: Breathability v filtration efficiency
With so many types of masks available, the question is: How effective are they against Covid-19?
How to help your child bounce back from poor grades
A knee-jerk reaction to poorer than expected grades does more harm than good.
Actor Chew Chor Meng tears up talking about his motor neuron disease
He could not carry his children in his arms or play with them actively due to the chronic pain.