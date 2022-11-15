Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 15

Updated
Published
8 min ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines Tuesday, Nov 15.

GST, inflation aid: About 2.5m S’poreans to get up to $700 from December

The first tranche will be disbursed from December 2022 to February 2023.

READ MORE HERE

DBS, OCBC raise fixed home loan rates to up to 4.3%: What home buyers need to know

This comes after HSBC raised the fixed rates for its 2-year and 3-year home loan packages to 4.25% on Nov 8.

READ MORE HERE

G-20 summit: PM Lee calls for open supply chains and for countries to accelerate net-zero ambitions

PM Lee said Singapore takes its role as a trusted hub for logistics, transportation, and energy very seriously.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Biden-Xi meeting breaks ice; now for the thaw to last

The Bali meeting offers promise that the decline in relations can be halted, write US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh and China correspondent Danson Cheong.

READ MORE HERE

Myanmar maid jailed 16 years for stabbing to death 95-year-old employer who spat in her face

She said she was angry at the elderly woman for spitting at her, and wanted to “teach her a lesson”.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore gunman who shot woman in robbery jailed after 32 years on the run

Chin Sheong Hon, now 72, was charged with committing three robberies between July and November 1981 while armed with a revolver.

READ MORE HERE

Pay rise to surpass pre-Covid-19 levels; inflation to eat into wages

Average pay rise expected to reach 3.75%, more than the 3.65% seen in 2022 and the 3.6% of 2019.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia GE2022: Bersatu’s fortunes rest on its MPs who defected from other parties

Voters will determine if service trumps loyalty.

READ MORE HERE

SingPass faces intermittent outage on Tuesday morning; users report trouble logging in

The problem started to surface at around 11.30am and stretched across lunch hour.

READ MORE HERE

S'poreans stressed at work: Spotlight on mental health issues at the workplace

Psychologists in Singapore are seeing an increase in people feeling burnt out and fatigued at work.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top