Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 15

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines Tuesday, Nov 15.
GST, inflation aid: About 2.5m S’poreans to get up to $700 from December
DBS, OCBC raise fixed home loan rates to up to 4.3%: What home buyers need to know
This comes after HSBC raised the fixed rates for its 2-year and 3-year home loan packages to 4.25% on Nov 8.
G-20 summit: PM Lee calls for open supply chains and for countries to accelerate net-zero ambitions
PM Lee said Singapore takes its role as a trusted hub for logistics, transportation, and energy very seriously.
Biden-Xi meeting breaks ice; now for the thaw to last
The Bali meeting offers promise that the decline in relations can be halted, write US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh and China correspondent Danson Cheong.
Myanmar maid jailed 16 years for stabbing to death 95-year-old employer who spat in her face
She said she was angry at the elderly woman for spitting at her, and wanted to “teach her a lesson”.
S'pore gunman who shot woman in robbery jailed after 32 years on the run
Chin Sheong Hon, now 72, was charged with committing three robberies between July and November 1981 while armed with a revolver.
Pay rise to surpass pre-Covid-19 levels; inflation to eat into wages
Average pay rise expected to reach 3.75%, more than the 3.65% seen in 2022 and the 3.6% of 2019.
Malaysia GE2022: Bersatu’s fortunes rest on its MPs who defected from other parties
SingPass faces intermittent outage on Tuesday morning; users report trouble logging in
S'poreans stressed at work: Spotlight on mental health issues at the workplace
Psychologists in Singapore are seeing an increase in people feeling burnt out and fatigued at work.