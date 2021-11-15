Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 15

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, Nov 15.

Groups of up to 5 from same household can eat at hawker centres, coffee shops from end-Nov

A pilot scheme has also been rolled out on Nov 15 to ease capacity limits and zoning requirements for specific events.

S'pore to start VTLs with Indonesia and India from Nov 29, and with Qatar, UAE, Saudi Arabia from Dec 6

More details about the VTLs will be announced soon.

Covid-19 infection risk further cut by 72% for Moderna booster after Pfizer jabs, 62% after third Pfizer dose

Getting a booster Covid-19 shot with either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine further cuts the risk of infection by over 60 per cent.

New supply agreement inked with Pfizer for its Covid-19 vaccines for children

A vaccination trial among local children will be done by KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

New Covid-19 ART kits to cost 'well below' $10: Ong Ye Kung

One of the new self-test kits that has been authorised in Singapore is called Flowflex.

Up to 21,000 migrant workers per week allowed to visit public places from Dec 3

Workers will also be allowed to go wherever they choose.

About a dozen people lift car outside Parliament House to help accident victims

The accident happened on Sunday morning and five people were taken to hospital.

More HDB upgraders buying condos as resale flat prices rise

Some 7,169 buyers with HDB addresses bought private homes in the first three quarters this year, a year-on-year jump of 21 per cent.

Data of 5.9m customers of RedDoorz hotel booking site leaked in Spore's largest data breach

The Personal Data Protection Commission has fined local firm Commeasure, which operates the website, $74,000.

Mum gets to keep son in S'pore after parents' tug-of-war over child, but court awards costs to Irish dad

The couple were in Ireland when the child was born but after they broke up, mother and child have lived in Singapore.

