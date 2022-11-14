Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 14

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, Nov 14.
Xi, Biden start summit with vow to avoid conflict
Employers should raise salaries in ‘fair and sustainable’ way amid inflation, uncertainties: NWC
Getting second Covid-19 infection not more dangerous, say S’pore experts rebutting US study
A local expert said the study provided very little information on what chronic diseases the cases with reinfection had.
FTX.com not required to migrate S’pore users to local subsidiary Quoine: MAS
FTX.com and Quoine operate as separate legal entities and users have the choice to deal with either one, said MAS.
Crypto.com CEO dismisses allegations that firm is in trouble
Crypto.com is under scrutiny after $550 million was sent to a wrong type of account on another exchange.
Tech firms slash jobs amid uncertainties: 8 high-profile layoffs in 2022
Streetwise: Three-day Melaka road trip itinerary with money-saving tips and hidden gems
4 teens suspected of vandalism in Punggol carpark arrested
S'pore consumers go for gold amid rising inflation
Consumers also buy gold to hedge against the weakening of their countries’ currencies.
How much do you earn? Here’s why we should talk about salary
Knowing how much you make at work, in relation to peers, can serve as a benchmark or help close the gender wage gap, says the writer.