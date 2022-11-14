Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 14

Updated
Published
43 min ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, Nov 14.

Xi, Biden start summit with vow to avoid conflict

Officials from both countries have tempered expectations for the meeting.

READ MORE HERE

Employers should raise salaries in ‘fair and sustainable’ way amid inflation, uncertainties: NWC

The council recommends 5.5 to 7.5 per cent pay rises for lower-wage workers.

READ MORE HERE

Getting second Covid-19 infection not more dangerous, say S’pore experts rebutting US study

A local expert said the study provided very little information on what chronic diseases the cases with reinfection had.

READ MORE HERE

FTX.com not required to migrate S’pore users to local subsidiary Quoine: MAS

FTX.com and Quoine operate as separate legal entities and users have the choice to deal with either one, said MAS.

READ MORE HERE

Crypto.com CEO dismisses allegations that firm is in trouble

Crypto.com is under scrutiny after $550 million was sent to a wrong type of account on another exchange.

READ MORE HERE

Tech firms slash jobs amid uncertainties: 8 high-profile layoffs in 2022

Here is a round-up of the layoffs announced in recent months.

READ MORE HERE

Streetwise: Three-day Melaka road trip itinerary with money-saving tips and hidden gems

Travel correspondent Clara Lock embarks on a grand tour north to Melaka with TikToker, and NDP BTO girl, Nicole Chen.

Discover good eats and quirky finds in Malaysia's small towns.

READ MORE HERE

4 teens suspected of vandalism in Punggol carpark arrested

Photos circulating on social media show profanities spray-painted.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore consumers go for gold amid rising inflation

Consumers also buy gold to hedge against the weakening of their countries’ currencies.

READ MORE HERE

How much do you earn? Here’s why we should talk about salary

Knowing how much you make at work, in relation to peers, can serve as a benchmark or help close the gender wage gap, says the writer.

READ MORE HERE

