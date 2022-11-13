Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 13

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, Nov 13.
Abusive parents to get approval before seeking maintenance from children under proposed changes to law
Another proposed change involves non-monetary orders like requiring parents with addictions to get counselling.
Stations buzzing on first day of operations for third stage of Thomson-East Coast Line
Ten more stations, stretching from the Founders’ Memorial in Marina East to Sungei Bedok, will open in two stages by 2025.
Where to watch World Cup: Free screenings at 70 locations including community clubs
Fans should check the schedule before heading down as not all matches will be shown at all venues.
‘We pulled them up one by one’: How S’pore-bound vessel’s crew saved 303 Sri Lankans from sinking boat
Answers needed in curious case of FTX’s Singapore entity
Retail users and their assets are not parked under FTX’s Singapore entity, which has received an MAS exemption.
Biden says US Senate victory gives him ‘stronger’ hand with China’s Xi Jinping
The two men will meet in-person for the first time in Mr Biden’s presidency at the G-20 summit in Indonesia.
Anwar confident PH can form simple majority in Malaysia GE
Rival Barisan Nasional also projected it can clinch a simple majority in the Nov 19 polls.
Clifford Centre to close by end-2022, long-time tenants say leaving is ‘bittersweet’
Singapore Land Group in May announced plans to redevelop the 999-year leasehold site in Raffles Place.
When gold jewellery does not contain enough gold
The Singapore Assay Office uses special x-ray machines to screen gold jewellery before it certifies pieces that meet its benchmark.
Meet Mark Wiens, the man who eats his way to international fame
Mark Wiens' travel and food videos on YouTube have won him nearly 10 million followers, and they have been viewed 1.5 billion times.