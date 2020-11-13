Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 13

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, Nov 13.

New integrated hospital to open next to Bedok North MRT station around 2030

The campus will integrate the functions of a general hospital and a community hospital.

READ MORE HERE

Punggol Coast MRT station ready by 2024, 40% of work completed

It is expected to serve more than 75,000 people in the area when done.

READ MORE HERE

China joins nations congratulating Joe Biden on Nov 3 US election win

China was one of the few countries that had so far withheld comment, as Trump contested the results.

READ MORE HERE

Trump rebuffs Biden transition team, setting off Covid-19 and national security risks

There have been growing warnings, including from Republicans, that keeping Biden in the dark potentially endangers the country.

READ MORE HERE

CNB nabs largest heroin haul in 19 years, with drugs seized worth nearly $2 million

Three men and two women, aged between 29 and 55, were arrested.

READ MORE HERE

Debrief: New Tech.Pass work pass scheme a response to stiff competition for global tech talent

It is part of Singapore's efforts to become a more competitive tech hub.

READ MORE HERE

12 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported for third day in a row

This is the third day in a row where all new coronavirus cases were imported.

READ MORE HERE

China says removal of Hong Kong lawmakers was 'right medicine'

Beijing told foreign governments that the issue was none of their business.

READ MORE HERE

Teen had sex with girl, 15, twice in one evening to make her ex-boyfriend jealous

The 17-year-old boy's offences came to light when the girl told her school's discipline master about them.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia's largest budget aims to help Covid-hit workers, but critics say it may not be enough

The $105.4 billion Budget lacks a comprehensive safety net for the country's most vulnerable, critics say.

READ MORE HERE