Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 12

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, Nov 12.

Covid-19 ICU patients who chose to be unvaccinated could face median bill of $25,000 before subsidies: MOH

With subsidies, the amount payable is significantly lower, said MOH.

READ MORE HERE

Singaporeans in US continue to face issues getting VTL pass due to range of Covid-19 jab cert formats

They are fully vaccinated by the authorities, but their vaccine certs are not recognised under the VTL scheme.

READ MORE HERE

askST: What is a valid pre-departure ART and how can I book one overseas?

Most travellers can take an ART performed by a trained professional overseas before flying into Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Security officers to see annual wages rise by 6.6% on average from 2022 to 2028 under Progressive Wage Model

This is more than twice the minimum 3% increase announced in 2017 under a previous set of recommendations.

READ MORE HERE

92% of SIA and Scoot pilots back in the skies, 86% of crew back; all will be fully vaccinated by December

Carrier ready to quickly ramp up capacity in response to recovery in air travel.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore joins 130 countries in signing pledge to end deforestation by 2030

By endorsing the declaration, Singapore reaffirms its commitment to developing the city sustainably.

READ MORE HERE

Former Pokka International CEO, two former directors of Kimly charged with disclosure offences

Interested person transactions are allegedly not made known.

READ MORE HERE

Rubbish pile-ups at new BTO projects common; residents worry they can become fire hazards

A common bugbear among residents is that the waste is not being placed in areas designated for it.

READ MORE HERE

Youth who did backflip in rhino pen handed 4 more charges; now faces 10 charges in total

He could be handed drug-related charges at a later date regarding failure to turn up for urine tests.

READ MORE HERE

Get wowed by wildlife at newly opened Kingfisher Wetlands at Gardens by the Bay

The attraction of more than 15,000 sq m is located next to the Satay by the Bay foodcourt.

READ MORE HERE