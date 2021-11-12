Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 12

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, Nov 12.
Covid-19 ICU patients who chose to be unvaccinated could face median bill of $25,000 before subsidies: MOH
With subsidies, the amount payable is significantly lower, said MOH.
Singaporeans in US continue to face issues getting VTL pass due to range of Covid-19 jab cert formats
They are fully vaccinated by the authorities, but their vaccine certs are not recognised under the VTL scheme.
askST: What is a valid pre-departure ART and how can I book one overseas?
Most travellers can take an ART performed by a trained professional overseas before flying into Singapore.
Security officers to see annual wages rise by 6.6% on average from 2022 to 2028 under Progressive Wage Model
This is more than twice the minimum 3% increase announced in 2017 under a previous set of recommendations.
92% of SIA and Scoot pilots back in the skies, 86% of crew back; all will be fully vaccinated by December
Carrier ready to quickly ramp up capacity in response to recovery in air travel.
Singapore joins 130 countries in signing pledge to end deforestation by 2030
By endorsing the declaration, Singapore reaffirms its commitment to developing the city sustainably.
Former Pokka International CEO, two former directors of Kimly charged with disclosure offences
Interested person transactions are allegedly not made known.
Rubbish pile-ups at new BTO projects common; residents worry they can become fire hazards
A common bugbear among residents is that the waste is not being placed in areas designated for it.
Youth who did backflip in rhino pen handed 4 more charges; now faces 10 charges in total
He could be handed drug-related charges at a later date regarding failure to turn up for urine tests.
Get wowed by wildlife at newly opened Kingfisher Wetlands at Gardens by the Bay
The attraction of more than 15,000 sq m is located next to the Satay by the Bay foodcourt.