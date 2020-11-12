Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 12

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, Nov 12.

New work pass in S'pore for top-tier foreign tech professionals to launch in Jan

It is aimed at strengthening Singapore's position as a leading tech hub.

Ex-property agent convicted of killing pregnant wife and daughter, gets death penalty

Teo Ghim Heng, 45, had strangled his wife and daughter at their Woodlands flat on Jan 20, 2017.

14-member committee appointed to make recommendations on Covid-19 vaccination here

The committee comprises experts in infectious diseases, immunology and other relevant fields.

Asean Summit: S'pore calls for equitable, steady, affordable supply of Covid-19 vaccines to region

Singapore will contribute $134,900 to the Covid-19 Asean Response Fund.

$5k rise in rebates on cleaner cars, surcharges for pollutive ones from 2021



Cleaner taxis will have their rebates increased by $7,500 in the same time period.

Trump's election challenges on flimsy grounds

Writing is on the wall for the President, say analysts.

Typhoon Vamco hammers main Philippine island of Luzon, paralyses Manila

At least one person was killed and three others reported missing, the Bicol region reported.

FairPrice sells groceries from air-conditioned truck

The truck will, for a start, serve Blk 108 Bukit Purmei Road, Blk 32 Telok Blangah Rise and Blk 518 West Coast Road.

Olympics: Athletes won't have to isolate for 14 days on arrival in Tokyo, say organisers

Decision on overseas spectators still out but a 14-day quarantine is deemed "impossible".

Blackpink are the biggest pop band in the world: Bloomberg

BTS, the seven-member boy band, are ranked No. 10 in the November ranking.

