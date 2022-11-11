Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 11

China eases Covid-19 quarantine rules, flight bans

Travellers will be required to spend five days in a hotel or government quarantine facility, followed by three days confined to home.

PM Lee urges Asean to stay united amid escalating geopolitical tensions

PM Lee noted that the world has seen an upsurge in geopolitical tensions and major power rivalry.

Hun Sen hands out Cambodian-made watches to Asean summit VIPs

The watches feature matt grey faces emblazoned with 'Asean Cambodia 2022' set in silver-coloured casing.

Malaysia election: Used to challenges, disabled candidate Noraishah takes on Putrajaya

She is up against Umno heavyweight Tengku Adnan Mansor, who has held the seat since 2004.

Police officer investigated over Seoul Halloween crowd crush found dead

The 55-year-old intelligence officer had been working for the police station that oversaw the district of Itaewon where the crush took place.

Stores roll out mega-deals for Singles’ Day weekend

Shoppers can enjoy deals on gadgets and furniture from Singapore’s department stores.

Only 53% of listed firms in survey fully disclose salaries of top staff

Such disclosures are part of the Code of Corporate Governance but they are not mandatory.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo star Park Eun-bin flaunts Singlish, ‘super excited’ for chilli crab lunch

The South Korean actress is in Singapore for the first time to meet her local fans.

LTA withdraws warning to taxi driver, will review rule for cabbies to search vehicles for lost items: MP

The incident sparked discussion online after the taxi driver shared his appeal against the warning letter.

Thailand backpedals on foreign land-ownership move after fierce public backlash

The government had proposed to allow wealthy foreigners to own about 1,600 sq m of residential land in the kingdom.

