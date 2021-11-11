Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 11

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, Nov 11.

Updated TraceTogether app shows vaccination, test statuses on check-in pass for quicker entry

An animated otter will allow venue staff to easily ensure that the person checking in is not using a screenshot.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore travellers to Denmark have to serve quarantine; more curbs by European nations likely, says expert

The Council of the European Union had earlier removed Singapore from a list of countries for which travel curbs should be lifted.

READ MORE HERE

New public housing model: Different areas may become prime over time, says Indranee

The Government's approach is to first focus on locations that "everybody readily recognises as a prime area".

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Malaysia-S'pore land travel likely to resume once issues settled, says KL's envoy

Agencies on both sides are ironing out related issues such as health, testing regimes and cross-border processes.

READ MORE HERE

US, China pledge to work together to fight climate change

The pledge could be the push needed to unveil a more robust agreement at the end of the COP26 summit.

READ MORE HERE

Man admits to consuming LSD on day he allegedly killed mum and grandma

He was jailed for 22 months on the drug charges; the murder charges are still pending.

READ MORE HERE

Open-air panoramic ride to open in Sentosa from Dec 15, ahead of schedule

The 12-minute ride will see guests seated in an open-air gondola, which will ascend to peak at 35m and spend 10 minutes at the top.

READ MORE HERE

Woman arrested for allegedly using family member's TraceTogether token

She will be charged in court on Nov 12 with cheating by personation.

READ MORE HERE

'Hungary Ghost Festival': Volunteers step up to prevent translation gaffes, improve accuracy

Nearly 800 people have registered for the Citizen Translators project since January.

READ MORE HERE

Football: Virus trips up Lions again, with winger Hafiz Nor on HRW and unable to join Lions in Dubai

The team are already without their captain Hariss Harun, who was diagnosed with Covid-19 on Nov 3.

READ MORE HERE