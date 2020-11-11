Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 11

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, Nov 11.

Singapore-Hong Kong air travel bubble to start on Nov 22 with one flight a day to each city

This will be increased to two flights a day from Dec 7.

Lornie Road park connector to open soon, completing the 36km coast-to-coast trail

It stretches about 2km, from MacRitchie Reservoir carpark to the fringe of Kheam Hock Park.

Couple to be charged with murder of 11-year-old girl

The woman is the biological mother of the girl, while the man is the stepfather.

Singapore's public sector systems to be redesigned in 2021 to better protect citizens' personal data

For instance, inactive user accounts will be automatically removed when public servants have resigned and left.

Hong Kong opposition quits as China moves to quash dissent

15 members of the pro-democracy camp in the 70-seat Legislative Council quit on Wednesday.

Australian Parliament to probe Murdoch media dominance

An online petition attracted a record number of signatories.

GrabPay tech issues hit shoppers at start of 11.11 sales

Many shoppers faced difficulty paying for their hauls in the early hours of Wednesday.

Domestic workers caring for the elderly overworked, lack support in Singapore: Report

One maid said she has been caring for a 92-year-old with dementia for two years, looking after her throughout the night.

All 18 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore from overseas, highest daily imported figure in 7 months

There were no new community cases and none from workers' dormitories.

FairPrice's 'no plastic bag' initiative extended for another year following positive response

It will be extended for a year from Thursday.

