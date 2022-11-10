Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 10

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, Nov 10.
Meta layoffs hit Singapore as tech giant cuts 11,000 jobs worldwide
The job cuts follow a series of mass layoffs at other global tech firms, such as Twitter and Microsoft.
PM Lee to attend Asean summits and related meetings in Phnom Penh
This is the first time Asean will be holding the event in-person since the Covid-19 pandemic.
Malaysia’s parties tweak plans to woo voters, with election too close to call at midpoint
Republican wins in midterm elections will further strain US-China ties: Analysts
Even a meeting between President Joe Biden and China's Xi Jinping is unlikely to shift the trajectory much, said analysts.
New ‘non-aligned movement’ needed amid US-China tensions: Vivian
It will help nations to continue collaborating on science and technology, said the Foreign Minister.
China warns against extra 'layers' of Covid-19 curbs as outbreaks widen
Indonesia blames 2021 Sriwijaya jet crash on mechanical issues, pilot complacency
There had been no regulations and guidelines on upset prevention and recovery training.
Doctor who was cleared of rape had prescribed cough mixture to ‘treat’ addicts
The doctor prescribed cough mixture to some addicts because he saw himself as an alternative to street traffickers.
Art collection of late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen fetches record $1.4b at Christie's
Woman convicted of maid abuse has sentencing adjourned after she breaks down in court
The woman once slapped the Myanmar national’s cheeks before telling her: “I will kill you today.”