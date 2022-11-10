Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 10

Updated
Published
5 min ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, Nov 10.

Meta layoffs hit Singapore as tech giant cuts 11,000 jobs worldwide

The job cuts follow a series of mass layoffs at other global tech firms, such as Twitter and Microsoft.

READ MORE HERE

PM Lee to attend Asean summits and related meetings in Phnom Penh

This is the first time Asean will be holding the event in-person since the Covid-19 pandemic.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia’s parties tweak plans to woo voters, with election too close to call at midpoint

The big unknown is how the country’s ethnic Malay majority will decide.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Republican wins in midterm elections will further strain US-China ties: Analysts

Even a meeting between President Joe Biden and China's Xi Jinping is unlikely to shift the trajectory much, said analysts.

READ MORE HERE

New ‘non-aligned movement’ needed amid US-China tensions: Vivian

It will help nations to continue collaborating on science and technology, said the Foreign Minister.

READ MORE HERE

China warns against extra 'layers' of Covid-19 curbs as outbreaks widen

China is grappling with its highest tallies of coronavirus cases since April.

READ MORE HERE

Indonesia blames 2021 Sriwijaya jet crash on mechanical issues, pilot complacency

There had been no regulations and guidelines on upset prevention and recovery training.

READ MORE HERE

Doctor who was cleared of rape had prescribed cough mixture to ‘treat’ addicts

The doctor prescribed cough mixture to some addicts because he saw himself as an alternative to street traffickers.

READ MORE HERE

Art collection of late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen fetches record $1.4b at Christie's

All the proceeds would be donated to charity.

READ MORE HERE

Woman convicted of maid abuse has sentencing adjourned after she breaks down in court

The woman once slapped the Myanmar national’s cheeks before telling her: “I will kill you today.”

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top