Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 10

New Covid-19 dining-in rule draws families, but some groups are turned away for not meeting criteria

Up to 5 fully vaccinated persons from the same household are allowed to dine at the same table from today.

F&B establishments reminded of penalties for flouting Covid-19 rules as new measures kick in allowing more to dine-in

Errant individuals will be fined while F&B establishments will be subject to immediate closures.

Boy, 4, with rare inflammatory syndrome linked to Covid-19 out of ICU

His mother told ST that the boy has moved to a high dependency ward in KKH.

13,000 disadvantaged students to get more help to stay in school

An additional four to five teachers will be deployed to each school in this programme.

SPH CEO says 'door not closed' to better offers after Keppel sweetens bid

The revised offer of $2.351 a share represents a 12 per cent improvement over Keppel's original offer of $2.099 a share.

No plans yet to vaccinate animals at Singapore's zoo and wildlife parks against Covid-19

More understanding of the safety and efficacy of vaccination for animals is needed, said the Mandai Wildlife Group.

Carbon Copy: Climate negotiations get into high gear as ministers arrive

Crunch issues include climate finance, carbon market rules and the degree of transparency to which nations should report to the UN.

Firm charged over alleged unauthorised works that led to Pasir Ris flood in August

A drain, which was purportedly altered by the firm, is said to be one of the causes of the flood.

Wedding venue Orange Ballroom, organiser charged over event with 235 people, more than the 100 allowed

The wedding was split into 3 receptions and each allegedly had more than the maximum 50 attendees allowed.

China warns of Covid-19 on parcels before world's top shopping day 11.11

Authorities are testing packages after a few workers at a small company in Hebei tested positive.

