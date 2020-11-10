Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 10

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, Nov 10.

Travellers to S'pore from high-risk countries must take pre-departure Covid-19 PCR test

These travellers will still be required to serve a 14-day stay home notice upon their arrival in Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore firms and individuals can get Covid-19 PCR testing services from approved providers from Dec 1

Those who need a pre-departure PCR test will no longer need MOH approval.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore may have a Covid-19 vaccine by early 2021, commits close to $300m to make and buy vaccine

The results so far show that the vaccine could be effective as a single dose.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

No end in sight for Malaysia's political turmoil as Covid-19 blocks PM Muhyiddin's plan for snap polls



Health authorities believe it will take nearly a year to contain the ongoing third wave of infections.

READ MORE HERE

Shell Singapore to cut 500 jobs in next three years as it downsizes Pulau Bukom operations



The 1,300-strong Bukom workforce will be cut to 1,100 by the end of 2021, and downsized further to 800 in another two years.

READ MORE HERE

Who are the candidates in the Covid-19 vaccine race?

Nearly 200 Covid-19 vaccine candidates are being studied by scientists, with 44 already in clinical trials.

READ MORE HERE

MAS proposes stricter ways to verify customers' identity as impersonation scams rise



This would apply to financial institutions' non-face-to-face contact with customers.

READ MORE HERE

Dine on SIA's first-class meals in the air? Sort of

Tuck into dishes from SIA's first-class menu from 100m above ground in a cable car.

READ MORE HERE

9 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, with 7 imported and 1 in the community



There was also one case from a worker's dormitory.

READ MORE HERE

Man arrested for assaulting NEA enforcement officers with sickle



A bloodstained sickle was found by the police near the scene of the crime.

READ MORE HERE