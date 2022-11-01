Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 1

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, Nov 1.

Consumers are driving inflation in S'pore. Here’s why

Consumers driving inflation is rare here, where price changes are seen as a global phenomenon.

DBS raises maximum interest rate on its Multiplier account to 4.1 per cent, after similar move by OCBC

DBS has also simplified the balance cap structure on the account.

Ringgit estimated to drop to RM3.35 to RM3.45 range against Singdollar

The ringgit opened lower at 4.73 against the greenback from Monday’s close of 4.72.

More people making police reports on family violence since 2020

5,190 reports were made in 2021, up from 5,134 in 2020, with the bulk of the cases involving violence against spouses.

Asean cooperation key to self-sustaining future: Malaysia finance chief Zafrul

The caretaker minister says he will not shy away from challenge of flipping an oppositon-held seat.

Male teacher allegedly molested girl at primary school

The man had been suspended from duty since April 2021 and is no longer teaching in any school, MOE said.

Supertanker runs aground in Indonesian waters near Singapore gas pipeline

The Maritime Port Authority of Singapore had warned the tanker that it risked grounding before it happened.

Shanghai Disney visitors told to stay home after Covid-19 case

Patrons were also ordered to take daily tests for the next three days.

A running group helped heavy smoker exchange cigarettes for sneakers

Running groups are seeing more new members since pandemic restrictions eased in April.

Backstreet Boys coming to Singapore on Feb 22, Westlife add third night on Feb 18

Presale tickets for Backstreet Boys start Nov 7 while Westlife tickets go on sale Nov 4.

