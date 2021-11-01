Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 1

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, Nov 1.
S'pore working towards opening up while keeping human cost of Covid-19 low: PM Lee
This means reopening will take "a little bit longer, a few months", he said.
WP MP Raeesah Khan referred to committee after admitting she lied to Parliament about sexual assault case
Party leader Pritam Singh said Ms Raeesah should not have shared an account that contained untruths in the House.
S'pore could see 2,000 Covid-19 deaths yearly; Govt using vaccines, boosters to stem spread: Janil
Every year before the pandemic, about 4,000 patients would die as a result of respiratory diseases.
About 60% of Singapore's 219 Covid-19 ICU beds are occupied: Janil Puthucheary
Some Covid-19 patients are intubated and require a mechanical ventilator to breathe, and all require the continuous care of an ICU team.
Retirement and re-employment ages in Singapore will be raised to 65 and 70
The process will start on July 1, when the retirement age will be raised to 63 and the re-employment age to 68.
CPF rules to be streamlined to make it easier for members to get payouts, build retirement savings
The Manpower Minister outlined these measures during a debate on changes to the CPF Act in Parliament on Monday.
Carbon Copy: Day 1 of COP26 climate talks kick off in gloomy weather
The UN climate chief warned that every day that goes by without the implementation of the Paris Agreement is a day wasted.
Five police officers injured after trying to stop suspects in stolen car
This incident comes soon after a Traffic Police officer was injured by a reversing car, driven by a man fleeing a police check.
S'pore musician Subhas Nair charged with trying to promote ill will between religious, ethnic groups
His case has been adjourned to Nov 29 and he was offered bail of $10,000.
Quarantine diaries: 15 people on stay-home notice pose for photos in front of their phones
ST looks back at various stories of self-isolation at different locations - documenting experiences that may eventually be a thing of the past.