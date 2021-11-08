Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 08

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, Nov 8.
Households can dine out in groups of up to 5 from Nov 10 as Covid-19 cases stabilise
The group size for social gatherings will remain at two persons.
Singapore, Malaysia to start VTL for quarantine-free air travel from Nov 29
There will be six designated flights for quarantine-free travel between the countries for a start.
S'pore eases Covid-19 rules from Nov 10: What you need to know
The minimum age for Covid-19 home recovery will be lowered from five years to three. Here's a look at the key announcements.
Covid-19 patients who choose not to be vaccinated have to foot own medical bills from Dec 8
The measure applies only to those who are medically eligible for vaccination but choose not to do so.
Singapore to decide on Covid-19 vaccine for kids aged 5 to 11 in November
US FDA recently authorised the use of the Pfizer vaccine for children in that age group.
Mother of boy, 4, with rare inflammatory syndrome from Covid-19, speaks out to warn other parents
Her son was bubbly and well for 3 weeks after recovering from Covid-19, but had fever, vomited and deteriorated rapidly.
Thomson View launches S'pore's biggest residential collective sale this year at $950m
En bloc activity is hotting up, fuelled by rising optimism in the property market, still-low interest rates, brisk new-home sales and the limited supply of development land.
S'pore to invest additional $180m to accelerate AI research; launches two new AI programmes
The initiatives were announced by Deputy PM at the sixth edition of the Singapore FinTech Festival on Monday.
National shuttler Loh Kean Yew's love for the contest is a precious commodity
Loh, 24, looks like a happy yet driven adventurer and he's making us follow him on his entertaining path, says Rohit Brijnath.